Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie flaunted his brand new gold-plated custom grillz in videos on his Instagram stories

The Brag hitmaker tagged the jeweller Hman The Jeweller and the grillz shopping specialist GNS Resells, who made it possible for him to get the new teeth accessory

Many people hailed him in the comments hailed the seasoned rapper

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has acquired a new set of golden teeth accessories with diamonds to revamp his looks.

Sarkodie showed off his grillz

Taking to his Instagram stories, Sarkodie shared a video of him meeting with the jeweller Hman The Jeweller, who created the custom gold-plated grillz with diamonds specifically for his teeth.

In one of the videos the seasoned Ghanaian rapper posted, he raps to his recently released controversial song, Brag, while showing off his golden teeth.

In the other Instagram stories, Sarkodie tagged the jeweller Hman The Jeweller and the grillz shopping specialist GNS Resells who made it possible for him to get the custom gold plated teeth.

Meanwhile, Sarkodie has joined other Ghanaian celebrities such as Medikal and Stonebwoy, who recently acquired custom grillz for their teeth, and diminutive Ghanaian socialite Shatta Bandle, who expressed interest in replacing his missing tooth with grillz.

Below is a video of Sarkodie flaunting his customised gold-plated grillz.

Reactions as Sarkodie flaunted his grillz in video

Sarkodie flaunting his grillz got many people hailing him as the landlord and a decorated rapper, among other names. Others also shared their opinions on people who get gridiscussingabout disliking it.

Below are the reactions:

bhadmantynx said:

Am I the only one who doesn’t like anything about this trend or my head dey pain me

able_god_of_muba said:

The finest decorated rapper of all time button>>

herbikrak said:

The best rapper of all time, no size

bayonaghcomedian said:

Pressure sorrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr

nephron_official said:

Eeei Koo Landlord nie

juniorjustice_fireartist said:

we see am

gentle_rasta_gh said:

No size … period

