Sarkodie Flaunts Golden Teeth With Diamonds, Video Awes Many: "Money Talks"
- Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie flaunted his brand new gold-plated custom grillz in videos on his Instagram stories
- The Brag hitmaker tagged the jeweller Hman The Jeweller and the grillz shopping specialist GNS Resells, who made it possible for him to get the new teeth accessory
- Many people hailed him in the comments hailed the seasoned rapper
Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has acquired a new set of golden teeth accessories with diamonds to revamp his looks.
Sarkodie showed off his grillz
Taking to his Instagram stories, Sarkodie shared a video of him meeting with the jeweller Hman The Jeweller, who created the custom gold-plated grillz with diamonds specifically for his teeth.
In one of the videos the seasoned Ghanaian rapper posted, he raps to his recently released controversial song, Brag, while showing off his golden teeth.
In the other Instagram stories, Sarkodie tagged the jeweller Hman The Jeweller and the grillz shopping specialist GNS Resells who made it possible for him to get the custom gold plated teeth.
Meanwhile, Sarkodie has joined other Ghanaian celebrities such as Medikal and Stonebwoy, who recently acquired custom grillz for their teeth, and diminutive Ghanaian socialite Shatta Bandle, who expressed interest in replacing his missing tooth with grillz.
Below is a video of Sarkodie flaunting his customised gold-plated grillz.
Reactions as Sarkodie flaunted his grillz in video
Sarkodie flaunting his grillz got many people hailing him as the landlord and a decorated rapper, among other names. Others also shared their opinions on people who get gridiscussingabout disliking it.
Below are the reactions:
bhadmantynx said:
Am I the only one who doesn’t like anything about this trend or my head dey pain me
able_god_of_muba said:
The finest decorated rapper of all time button>>
herbikrak said:
The best rapper of all time, no size
bayonaghcomedian said:
Pressure sorrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr
nephron_official said:
Eeei Koo Landlord nie
juniorjustice_fireartist said:
we see am
gentle_rasta_gh said:
No size … period
Reactions as Sarkodie shaded Yvonne, Wizkid and others in Brag song
YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has sparked a heated debate on social media after he released a new song titled Brag.
The rapper bragged about his music career and how far he had come as he mentioned Nigerian musicians Davido, Wizkid, Asake, and Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif.
YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions from X and on Instagram in this story.
