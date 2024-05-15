Rapper Medikal was given a grand welcome at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) as he arrived in the country from the UK after selling out the O2 Indigo

He was welcomed by dancehall musician Shatta Wale and fans who stood outside the arrival terminal to celebrate him

The duo threw money on the fans at the airport and this gesture sparked debate among Ghanaians on social media

Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale and Medikal decided to gift their fans money upon Medikal's arrival into the country from the UK after selling out the O2 Indigo.

Shatta Wale and Medikal spray money on fans

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale, along with fans, was at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) to welcome Medikal from the UK into the country.

The presidential welcome came at the back of Medikal making history and making the country proud by selling out the Indigo at the O2 on May 3, 2024.

As such, many fans trooped to the airport to welcome the Beyond Control hitmaker, and in return, they were rewarded with money.

Shatta Wale and Medikal climbed the top of a car and stood on the bonnet as they held bundles of cedi notes in various denominations and threw them into the crowd gathered at the arrival terminal of the airport.

Below is a video of Shatta Wale and Medikal throwing money in the crowd.

Reactions as Shatta Wale and Medikal throw money on fans

Many people applauded Shatta Wale and Medikal for being kind and always giving back to the humble fans on the streets. Others also were unhappy about the gesture in the video as they jabbed them in the comments.

Below are the reactions from Ghanaians to the video shared by famous Ghanaian blogger GH Hyper.

halifaxfendi said:

At least street boys go chop waakye tomorrow morning ❤

nanayaw_mcofficial said:

U go take 5gh then later lose your phone

kobby_mark said:

If your boyfriend is part of that crowd or would do the same thing…humble yourself

winawauk said:

Cameraman stopped recording so he could catch his own

dimples_735 said:

Ooh my people please you guys are doing too much,. You'll do aaaa then our atanfo go dey insult us k3k3.. MDK that thing on your lip go bring problem p333,...Chai,, nka wait till you fill Indigo err

obibini_266 said:

This nonsense must stop in Ghana. That's why he's always talking trash about Ghana. Where are the leaders?

jblay41 said:

Feeding the street

mrr_allen said:

@shattawalenima and @amgmedikal you are the best in Ghana… too stuuuubbornnnnn. I salute you all

Below is another video of Shatta Wale and Medikal throwing money on fans.

