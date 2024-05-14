Ghanaian rapper Medikal has disclosed that he and Grammy-nominated Nigerian singer Davido were no longer friends

Medikal took to his X account to state that Davido had unfollowed him on X and in return, he blocked him

The post has sparked massive debate on social media

Ghanaian rapper Medikal has disclosed that he and Nigerian singer Davido were no longer on good terms amidst the ongoing feud between Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie and Davido Music Worldwide (DMW) signee Dremo.

Alleged feud between Davido and Medikal

In a post on X, Medikal stated that Davido had unfollowed him without saying why. The Ghanaian rapper further noted that, in return, he had blocked the Nigerian singer on X.

"Davido just unfollowed me, to make it easier for him, I just block am. Loyalty be Talent ," Medikal wrote on his X account.

Medikal's statement comes amidst the ongoing feud between Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie and DMW signee Dremo, where Dremo replied to Sarkodie's Brag song with a rap song.

In Sarkodie's Brag song, he jabbed Davido, Wizkid, and other Nigerian musicians, talking about selling the O2 before them and serving as a blueprint for them.

The song angered Nigerians, and Medikal responded to some of their banters on X, including that of Dremo, which, according to many netizens, could have agitated Davido to unfollow him on X and cost him their friendship.

Below is a post on X by Medikal talking about Davido unfollowing him.

Reactions as Davido unfollowed Medikal on X

The news surprised many, as Medikal hosted Davido at his home several times when he visited Ghana.

Below are the reactions to the post on X by Medikal after he disclosed that he and Davido were no longer on good terms:

@thepowderguy1 said:

You haven’t done any good by blocking him. Reach out to him & find out why he blocked you. If you’re wrong then apologize, if you’re right still apologize cos no matter how you loud am, he is bigger than you & people will still support him. Don’t allow these hun&ry Twitter boys to gas you.

@MaameAmaAdoma said:

Eei, this is getting serious. Thought it was all Nigeria-Ghana banter.

@ShadrackAmonooC said:

Make He Commort For Derrrr! Ebi so He Dey ! Ebi Emotional Pass! But He like to involve himself In a Beef.. Make He F)CK OFF!!!

@Yo__Obama said:

Medikal Davido gave you a hit song… don’t follow this Dremo guy thing and make some wrong decisions lol

"Bold claim": Medikal angered Nigerians, claimed to be richer than Asake

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian rapper Medikal believed he was richer than Nigerian singer Asake amidst beef between Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie and Nigerian rapper Dremo.

The Ghanaian rapper made the statement in his reply to a post by a Nigerian social media influencer on X.

His statement sparked reactions in the comments section as social media users debated the validity of his claim.

