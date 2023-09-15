Celebrated dancehall act Shatta Wale was shocked by the large crowd that greeted him in Kumasi

The musician's bodyguards had to work hard to keep the eager fans from hurting their idol

Shatta Wale, in turn, threw bundles of cash into the crowd to show his appreciation

Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale turned Kumasi upside down with his presence and generosity.

Enthusiastic fans welcomed the musician at the Kumasi International Airport.

Shatta Wale is in the Golden City for the launch of Pick 1 Game by Game Park Ghana.

The dancehall artiste is one of the honoured celebrities to grace the takeoff of the newest lottery game in Ghana.

The Accra-based celebrity was mopped by a crowd on his arrival in Kumasi. Shatta Wale looked good in blue sweatpants with a hoodie. Two plain clothes bodyguards dressed in black escorted the singer outside to his car.

As soon as Shatta Wale stepped into the streets, a group of enthused fans mopped him. In the footage, the bodyguards worked hard to keep the raved groupies from hurting Shatta Wale.

Once he was safely in the car, Shatta Wale showed his love by throwing many into the eager crowd.

Ghanaian blogger, GH Hyper, shared the video with the option, "@shattawalenima just arrived at the Kumasi airport for the the Launch of Pick 1 Game by @gameparkgh happening tonight at the @kumasicitymall.

Peeps react to the crowd that greeted Shatta Wale at the Kumasi airport

Many hailed the dancehall act for sharing love on the streets.

