Argentinian icon Lionel Messi has left his fans stunned after speaking English for the first time

The talented footballer is one of the most famous people in the world, and no one has heard him speak English

Some social media users worldwide have commented on the trending video of Lionel Messi posted on X

It has been a long-time joke that Lionel Messi can't speak English. However, fans were taken aback when Lionel Messi appeared to be speaking in public in English for the first time.

Messi, who grew up in Rosario, Argentina, speaks Spanish as his first language; during his 20 years in Barcelona, he picked up Catalan.

The Inter Miami star has never given an interview in English. Instead, he is translated and subtitled.

Finally, football fans can see Messi speaking. The trailer for the upcoming film Bad Boys: Ride or Die briefly revealed this.

Everything you need to know about the Bad Boys movie

On June 5, Bad Boys: Ride or Die will open in theatres worldwide. Alongside Eric Dane, Vanessa Hudgens, Joa Pantoliano, Rhea Seehorn, Paola Nunez, Jacob Scipio, Tasha Smith, Melanie Liburd, Alexander Ludwig, and others, Smith and Lawrence return to their respective roles as Marcus Burnett and Mike Lowry.

Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, who also directed 2020's Bad Boys For Life, are the film's directors. Following the releases of Bad Boys (1995), Bad Boys II (2003), and Bad Boys For Life (2020), Bad Boys: Ride or Die is the fourth movie in the series.

Messi’s Argentina Chooses Cote D’Ivoire And Nigeria For Friendlies Over Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote that Argentina had rescheduled its March international friendly schedule, adding Cote d'Ivoire on March 26 and Nigeria on March 18 in China instead of Ghana.

Angel Di Maria, Emiliano Martinez, and Lionel Messi are anticipated to play important roles in these games.

Cote D'Ivoire and Nigeria are getting ready for the quarterfinals of the 2023 AFCON, while Ghana, originally scheduled to play Argentina, was disappointed to leave the competition early.

