The sudden demise of Unda Beatz has thrown the Ghanaian music industry into a state of mourning

The seasoned producer's colleagues, including rapper Yaa Pono, confirmed his demise on social media

He reportedly passed on a few days after celebrating his birthday this year

Ghanaian music producer Eric Nkrumah, popularly known as Unda Beatz, has passed away. His close colleagues, including Yaa Pono, with whom he has several songs, have confirmed the unfortunate news.

The producer, who has worked with Shatta Wale, Strongman and others, officially forayed into music production and sound engineering in 2013 after he moved to Tema Golf City.

Ghanaian producer who is behind some of Stonebwoy's hits passes on. Photo source: Instagram/UndaBeatz

He teamed up with Uptown Energy and produced hits for Yaa Pono, including Bokor and Bibi Ntsi.

The producer earned a nod in the Instrumentalist of the Year category at the 2019 Ghana Music Awards. This was after his stint with Stonebwoy, during which time he produced songs like Top Skanka and Sobolo, which won the Highlife Song of the Year at the 3Music Awards 2021.

Unda Beatz's colleagues and family have yet to open up about what caused the producer's sudden death. Three days before his sudden passing, the producer posted his photos on social media to mark his birthday this year.

Ghanaians mourn UndaBeatz

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Unda Beatz's sudden death.

Thinka de MegaBwoy said:

"He even celebrated his Birthday three days ago....Herrrrr life💔🤔"

Isaac Anaman wrote:

"Oh oh 😭😭😭am not happy this morning"

IPromo Lord noted:

"Them say na he get boil for ein neck, wey the Studio microphone fall hit the boil top. “Allegedly”

Edward Amoako remarked:

"How ? I just wished him few days ago."

Berngero Gh added:

"My condolences to the family"

Nacee eulogises the late KODA

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nacee had joined several Ghanaian music stars, including Sonnie Badu, at KODA's funeral service at the KICC Dominion Center.

After the funeral, the Aseda hitmaker shared a touching tribute celebrating KODA's impact and music legacy, saying,

"This isn’t goodbye KODA… I know you smiling down at us from Heaven… A HERO you always will be in our hearts"

