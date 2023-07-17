Multiple award-winning Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie was spotted doing pushups together with three members of his team ahead of his concert in New York

Sarkodie's daughter Titi was seen recording the moment while his son, MJ, sat next to her and laughed

Many people asked for Sarkodie's manager Angeltown since he was not involved in the pushup exercise

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie and his team were captured doing pushups ahead of their concert in New York on Saturday, July 15, 2023.

Sarkodie and his team in New York. Image Credit: @sarkodie @nkonkonsa

Source: Instagram

Sarkodie and his team do pushups

In the video, Sarkodie and three members of his team were seen doing pushups as others cheered them on.

Sarkodie was spotted on the top left side with a bandana wrapped around his neck and wearing a black singlet.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The others who did not participate were heard counting as they did the pushups.

In the video, Sarkodie's daughter Titi was seated on the couch with her brother MJ.

Titi watched and recorded the memorable moment on a smartphone, while MJ laughed.

Below is a video of Sarkodie and his team doing pushups ahead of his performance, while his children Titi and MJ watch.

Ghanaians react to video of Sarkodie doing pushups with his team backstage

Many people in the comment section called out Sarkodie's manager Angeltown as they asked why he did not take part in the pushup exercise.

One fan who attended the concert stated it was an incredible one while others applauded him for pulling a massive crowd to the concert venue.

See selected comments from fans below:

yaw_ba_yaa stated:

Why is his manager not doing some push-ups

funny_videos_ghana remarked:

Where Angeltown dey? Asking for a friend

kel.cheezy said:

Ene3 he needs more energy and pushups because……………

obi_yawblakk said:

Sarkodie ataadeɛ no atete. Ɔhia ɔyɛdeɛyie asap!

aob914 stated:

The show in NYC was epic ❤️❤️❤️❤️

rr_ad_d said:

Chaley for an African rapper to pull this crowd - @sarkodie, I always Dey talk say you be the champ!!!

adamoo_ib commented:

All this push up is for Yvonne Nelson @nkonkonsa?

paakweku__ remarked:

@angeltownbaby you for join, stop dey give commentary

KiDi's son Zane does King Promise's Terminator dance challenge

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghanaian singer KiDi's son Zane was captured doing the viral Terminator dance challenge.

Many people admired his dance moves, and they applauded him in the comment section.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh