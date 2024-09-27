Fast-rising TikTok sensation Kar Lite, in a social media post, confirmed that he has bagged a brand influencer deal with Peeva Beverages

The new deal comes after Kivo officially announced him as a brand influencer alongside Nana Ama McBrown for Kivo Products on September 19, 2024

Kar Lite also expressed his gratitude to singer Wendy Shay, who represents Peeva Beverages as a brand ambassador

Fast-rising Ghanaian TikTok sensation Kar Lite has landed an endorsement deal with Feenam Industries, the producers of Peeva Beverages.

Kar Lite lands a brand influencer deal

On Thursday, September 27, 2024, Kar Lite took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) to announce that he had inked a deal to become the newest brand influencer for the company's flagship product, Peeva Beverages.

The social media sensation, who recently signed a brand influencer deal with Kivo with Nana Ama McBrown, shared a video of himself, his partner Tuba Shey and another team member touring the company's factory to see some of its products after his new achievement.

In the caption of the social media post, Kar Lite expressed his excitement for his new deal and thanked award-winning singer and Peeva Beverages brand ambassador Wendy Shay for helping him secure his brand influencer deal.

He wrote:

"Newest Brand influencer for @PeevaBeverages and all thanks to @wendyshayofficial 🙏❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Check out Kar Lite's social media post below:

Reactions to Kar Lite's Peeva influencer deal

Kar Lite's announcement triggered excitement from fans, who congratulated him for his new influencer deal with Peeva Beverages. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the comments below:

@helloagenda commented:

"Congratulations man, you eventually made it work."

@ohemaaadepa742 commented:

"Doors will continue to open for you bro 🥰🥰🥰."

@Mr_Anim_ commented:

"Congratulations man. Tuba she shey 🎊❤️😂."

@appiah_renee commented:

"Wow, I love this for you 🙏🙏."

@majorqvin commented:

"YOU DESERVE ALL THE GOOD THINGS COMING YOUR WAY !!!!! PLEASE MAKE GOOD USE OF THEM ❤️❤️."

SARGENT LEE commented:

"More wins and more of this this year okay. Keep doing what you do best 👌."

Kar Lite meets Nana Ama McBrown

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kar Lite met Nana Ama McBrown after they were confirmed as the newest brand ambassadors of Kivo products.

The TikTok sensation and McBrown were spotted conversing while the latter's viral song played in the background.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

