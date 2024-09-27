A video of a Chinese lady singing Stonebwoy Jejereje's song has warmed hearts online

The lady proved she was an ardent fan of the dancehall musician as she sang the lyrics of the song with joy and passion

Ghanaians who took to the comments sections of the video commended her for joining the online trend

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A young Chinese lady has taken social media by storm after a video of her vibing to Stonebwoy's hit single, Jejereje, went viral.

This comes after young lady @danny_shenzhen_china.1 took to TikTok as she joined the Jejereje challenge to showcase her musical prowess.

Chinese lady joins Jejereje challenge and sings with joy in trending video. Photo credit: @danny_shenzhen_china.1/TikTok

Source: TikTok

With the song blaring loudly in the background, the young lady proved she was an ardent fan of Stonebowy as she sang the chorus of Jejereje with vigour and passion.

The energy with which she sang made it apparent that she had been learning the lyrics of the song for some time now.

The 37-second video had raked in 55,000 likes and 1000 comments while writing the report.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians commend the young lady

Ghanaians who thronged the comment section of the video were amazed by how well the lady sang Stonebwoy's song.

Gidyskit indicated:

"Stonebwoy has posted herrr mpo."

AKOSUAH Mitchy commented:

"Aw Awurade the song don reach."

PADLOCK indicated:

"Waitin we Ghanaians do this girl self eiiii."

AmericanMuslimX added:

"The song reach headquarters."

Kinkinatus reacted:

"This song is going far ooo."

KJ BAAKO PE said:

"This is getting out of hands ooo."

Asantewaa replied:

"Is she here in Ghana or in her country"

hanny added:

"Stonebwoy please you have missed call from TikTok."

@Lutilove_24 added:

"Come to Ghana I will give you a Land ok."

Obroni sings Stonebwoy's Into The Future

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that another white lady got many singing her praises after a video of her singing Into The Future surfaced online.

Singing with a high pitch, the young lady sang effortlessly and at a languid pace.

Judging from how she rapped effortlessly in patios, it was evident that she had been practising for a long time.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh