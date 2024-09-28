A video of a Ghanaian man calling out social media influencer Kar Lite over his social media jingle for Kivo has got people talking

The young man, baffled in the video, blamed Kar Like for a recent spoke about the price of the Kivo Gari mix

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions as some laughed over the footage which others said his point was invalid

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

A young Ghanaian man criticised social media influencer Kar Lite over his viral jingle for the Kivo brand.

The man who vented his spleen on social media accused Kar Lite of driving the recent spike in the price of Kivo Gari Mix.

A Ghanaian man is criticising Kar Lite over the Kivo social media jingle. Image source: Kar Lite

Source: TikTok

He contended that the product was affordable before Kar Lite launched the jingle. However, it has recently shot up after everyone jumped onto Kar Lite’s online trend.

Dressed in black, with sachets of Kivo Gari Mix hanging around his neck, the young man expressed his displeasure over how Kar Lite had made the product very popular, which in turn had caused a hike in its price.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Ghanaian man’s comment

Netizens who saw the video of the young man criticising Kar Lite over his social media advocacy for the Kivo Gari mix expressed mixed reactions in the comments section. While some agreed with his assertion, others did not.

@vibro47 wrote:

"Tuba must see this. Arhh Shito toe s3 s3y."

@unrulyking00 wrote:

"The guy dey tear me."

Kar Lite bags Kivo ambassadorial deal

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kar Lite, a young Ghanaian man, recently became the talk of the town after he started a social media campaign for the Kivo brand. Many netizens called on Procos Ghana Limited, the producers of Kivo, to make him an ambassador for their product.

After several calls, the producers of Kivo signed Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown as a brand ambassador, a decision that did not go well with many Ghanaians.

The company was called out on social media over the move, and a few weeks later, it invited Kar Lite and offered him a deal as well. Kar Lite was very delighted.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh