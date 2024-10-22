Singer Kuami Eugene, in a recent interview, was unhappy about the way gospel musician Joyce Blessing promoted Victory, a song which he wrote for her

He spoke about his experience with gospel singer Empress Gofty with Watch Me song and commended her for passionately promoting the song

He noted that Empress Gifty knew so much about music promotion and advised everyone to take notes from her

Musician Kuami Eugene has opened up about his experience as a songwriter for gospel musicians Joyce Blessing and Empress Gifty.

Kuami Eugene shares experience

In an exclusive interview on HitzFM, a member of Joyce Blessing's team sent a message inquiring whether they promoted the Victory song to Kuami Eugene's satisfaction since he wrote it.

In response, the Belinda hitmaker said no and that she did not promote it as much as Empress Gifty with Watch Me, a song he also wrote.

He noted that Joyce Blessing did not do justice to the song, nor did she take it personally after its release compared to Empress Gifty.

"Actually, no. I think Joyce Blessing did not do as much as Empress Gifty is doing. I am just being real. I love Aunty Joyce so much but I do not think she did justice to the song like Empress is doing. Empress has taken it personally."

Kuami Eugene jams to Empress Gifty's Watch Me.

He noted that from a songwriter's perspective, he felt respected, considering how Empress Gifty was vigorously promoting the song.

"She (Empress Gifty) is singing it everywhere, she is posting everybody. Joyce Blessing at the beginning of the whole song after she put it out there and it was going viral, did really good. But after December 2023, that was it. That's it for her. She has the hit song so that was it."

The 2020 TGMA Artist of the Year applauded Empress Gifty, noting that it had been almost a month, and it did not seem she was stopping any time soon when it came to promoting the Watch Me song.

"It is looking very good. She (Empress Gifty) has been everywhere. She has been to Kumasi, Eastern Region. I think it is something we should all learn. She understands music, promoting and putting it out there."

Kuami Eugene applauds Empress Gifty.

Kuami Eugene speaks on song theft allegations

YEN.com.gh reported that singer Kuami Eugene spoke on constant allegations of him stealing songs from other musicians.

In a recent interview, the Highlife sensation denied the claims, explaining that the act of sampling was part of music production.

For him, there was too much scrutiny of his work by fans, hence the many allegations of song theft.

