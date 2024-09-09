Empress Gifty, during an appearance on the United Showbiz show, shared details about her latest song, Watch Me

The gospel singer praised Kuami Eugene's musical talents and acknowledged him for writing and producing her song

Many fans trooped to social media to praise Kuami Eugene for his musical prowess following Empress Gifty's remarks

Ghanaian gospel musician and TV show host Empress Gifty has praised Kuami Eugene for his contribution to her latest song, Watch Me.

Empress Gifty eulogises Kuami Eugene for his musical prowess. Photo source: @empress_gifty @kuamieugene

Empress Gifty eulogises Kuami Eugene

During a recent appearance on the United Showbiz show, Empress Gifty spoke about her new song, Watch Me, written and produced by Kuami Eugene.

The gospel singer shared that the Lynx Entertainment signee personally called her to gift her the song.

She said:

"Kuami Eugene called me and told me he had a song that was purposely for me."

Empress Gifty praised Kuami Eugene for his musical talents. She said that the singer was a unique individual who deeply understood the music and catapulted the careers of every artiste he collaborated with to succeed in the industry.

She said:

"I don't know how God gave Kuami Eugene his talent. Check the life of every gospel musician who has collaborated with him. It goes up."

The gospel musician, married to famous Ghanaian politician Hopeson Adorye, added that Kuami Eugene also helped uplift her mood and brought out the best in her when they met to discuss the song before it was recorded.

Watch the videos below:

Fans praise Kuami Eugene's musical talents

Empress Gifty's comments about Kuami Eugene triggered reactions from fans on social media. Many fans praised the Lynx Entertainment signee for his talents. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments below:

THE GREEN HOODIE GUY commented:

"Kuami is better than Michael Jackson."

Emprez Amponsah commented:

"Awwwn Kuami Eugene dei3 I love him so much.. he is such a blessing to Ghana 🇬🇭 🥰 May God continue to bless him paaa."

Obaaku commented:

"Every song he is involved you feel his voice in the song even though he is not singing 🥰."

Nana Kuami Lindsey commented:

"I always say Kuami is the goat of Ghana music."

David Walker commented:

"Kuami thinks abt music all the time. The reason is that he gets so much inspiration to write good songs with emotions. The guy is very talented."

King Paluta eulogises Shatta Wale

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that King Paluta praised Shatta Wale for playing a significant role in his rise to prominence in the Ghanaian music industry.

He thanked Shatta Wale for giving him the needed exposure by featuring him and other top rappers from Kumasi on his 2020 hit single, Ahodwo Las Vegas.

