Celebrated Ghanaian musician Kuami Eugene opened up about how much he charges circular musicians and gospel musicians when it comes to music collaborations

He explained why he charges circular musicians more than their gospel counterparts because they tend to make more money

In the same interview, he further stated that he found it strange to bargain on rates with gospel musicians and pastors

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian musician Kuami Eugene has opened up about how much he charges for featuring on a song from other musicians, whether gospel or circular.

Kuami Eugene speaks about his charges

In an exclusive interview with Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz on HitzFM, Kuami Eugene noted that charging Ghanaian musicians depends on several factors.

Mentioning some of these factors, he said the person approaching him for the feature and the genre of music the person does influences the rates.

In the same interview, however, he noted that he charges circular musicians a lot. The reasoning is that when they release a song, and it becomes a top-charting song, they could earn millions.

"It depends on who and the genre of the music. You cannot charge so much for gospel because one song can make a circular artist a millionaire in Ghana cedis right now."

Kuami Eugene full interview on HitzFM.

Buttressing his point about why he does not charge so much for gospel musicians, the Belinda hitmaker said they go through a lot because of public perception.

The Lynx Entertainment signee said gospel musicians are perceived as doing the Lord's work, so they do not deserve to be paid so much.

Kuami Eugene said that in most cases, gospel musicians are offered an envelope with an undisclosed amount of money to show their appreciation.

The 2020 TGMA Artist of the Year noted that he found it strange to bargain with pastors about collaborating on features.

"With circular songs, there are fixed prices. If you do not pay this person this amount, you will bargain for a very comfortable amount."

Kuami Eugene on his rates.

