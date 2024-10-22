Singer Kuami Eugene has spoken on constant allegations of him stealing songs of other artistes

In a recent interview, the Highlife sensation denied the claims, explaining that the act of sampling was part of music production

For him, there was too much scrutiny of his work by fans, hence the many allegations of song theft

Highlife sensation Kuami Eugene has spoken out against longstanding accusations that he steals 'songs' of other artistes.

Speaking in an interview on Accra-based Hitz FM, he defended his creative process and use of sampling.

"I don't 'steal' music," the acclaimed singer stated firmly, addressing persistent criticism about his artistic methods.

Kuami Eugene explained that his approach involves drawing inspiration from various sources while developing his distinctive sound, which he argues is common throughout the music industry.

Drawing parallels to international icons like Michael Jackson and African music powerhouses Davido and Wizkid, the 2020 TGMA Artiste Of The Year defended borrowing musical elements.

"There's nothing wrong with taking a line or two and modifying it to fit my style. It's a part of how we create music, and it's something that professional musicians do all the time," he said.

He expressed frustration over what he perceives as disproportionate scrutiny of his work compared to his peers.

"I feel like many artists can get away with it, but for me, it's like every time I release a hit that includes a line reminiscent of another artist's work, I'm criticized," he said, noting the effort he puts into maintaining originality while drawing inspiration from others.

Throughout the interview, Kuami Eugene emphasized that music is an evolving art form built on inspiration and collaboration.

Kuami Eugene on charges for collaborations

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Kuami Eugene had also opened up about how much he charges secular musicians and gospel musicians regarding music collaborations.

He explained why he charges secular musicians more than their gospel counterparts because they tend to make more money.

In the same interview, he further stated that he found it strange to bargain on rates with gospel musicians and pastors.

