Ghanaian creative expert, Nana Afriyie Frimpong has made the country proud as the only Ghanaian creative expert to work with Hollywood stars like Viola Davis

As an expert in costume designs for film and television production, she assisted with the production of the new movie, The Woman King

Nana Afriyie Frimpong chronicles how she landed the gig and the achievements that come with it in this YEN.com.gh report

Ghanaian creative expert Nana Afriyie Frimpong who specializes in Costume Design and various areas of International Film and television production has shared photos and videos of her liaising with the costume designer, Gersha Phillips, to work with Ghanaian artisans to create costumes for the movie.

Nana Afriyie shares how the team contacted her to send her resume for a Hollywood movie that requires her to work with the costume team during the pre-production stage.

She disclosed that the team extended her contract to work as part of the costume team for the entire duration of the production.

Nana Afriyie explains how she got the opportunity to costume the cast for the scenes shot in Ghana.

In an interview with Vanity.com, the official costume designer for the movie, Gersha Phillips, disclosed she drew up on African culture while recreating the warrior outfits. With particular emphasis on the costumes from Ghana, Gersha said that aspiring warrior Nawi played by Thuso Mbedu, wore a simple two-yard piece of fabric wrapped around her body. Weavers specially made the strip-weave material from the Bolgatanga in Ghana.

We had our fabric woven in 10-centimeter pieces, and it's all joined together to make what became the Agojie palace tunics

In an Instagram post, Nana Afriyie chronicled behind-the-scenes footages of how she worked tirelessly with Ghanaian female artisans to meet the requirement of the Hollywood Costume designer.

