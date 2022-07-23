Instagram model and entrepreneur, Abidivabroni, has caused a frenzy with a photo showing her full figure and beauty

The sensational model had stayed away from the eyes of fans for some time and shared the Instagram photo most recently with an uplifting message

While an eagle-eye fan observed her break in posting pictures online, others gushed over her striking look

Sensational Instagram model and entrepreneur, Abidivabroni, has turned heads on social media with a photo showing her full figure and striking beauty.

The Ghanaian businesswoman was photographed in a setting with a wooden-themed ambiance.

Abidivabroni sported a fitting outfit that firmly grabbed her voluptuous curves and paired her look with high heels. She wore curly hair extensions and simple bracelets to improve her appearance.

Photo of Abidivabroni. Credit: abidivabroni

Source: Instagram

Sharing the image on her Instagram account with more than 500,000 followers, she said:

''Your current situation is someone’s prayer request. Always be grateful.''

While an eagle-eye fan observed her break in posting photos online, others gushed over her unblemished look.

Read some of the comments YEN.com.gh selected below:

Fans gush over social media star

Arnold.green.31 said:

''Hi, my future wife doing today. I must say you are looking beautiful as ever .''

Kennethoghogho said:

''Beauty of all beauty.''

Afantoniofernando954 commented:

''I love you!''

Bigcjaye said:

''I really missed your thickness. You have a wonderful body ❤️.''

Iglo54 asked:

''Hey, where have you been? You still look great!''

Source: YEN.com.gh