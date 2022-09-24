Ghanaian music, Charles Kwadwo Fosu popularly called Daddy Lumba, and his son are the latest father-son duo who have inspired us with their fashion sense

No one does coordinated outfits like the legendary musician, Daddy Lumba, and his handsome son as they tour his new radio station

We can't help but love the parent-child matching moments as he shared photos of their dapper looks on social media

Ghanaian musician, Charles Kwadwo Fosu popularly called Daddy Lumba and his handsome son are giving us the perfect style goals.

The Legendary musician with hit songs which is perfect for all occasions such as weddings, Mother’s Day celebrations, naming ceremony, heartbreaks, and Christmas among many others is known for his long braids hairstyle after switching from a short curly hairstyle.

Until recently, the music maestro has joined popular all social media platforms where most of his masterpieces are shared to entertain and inspire his long-standing followers.

Daddy Lumba and his son not only in terms of physical characteristics but also in terms of fashion. source@facebook

News of his ultramodern studio suffered online which got many of his fans excited as they wait in anticipation.

This is always adorable to see celebrity parents and their children in fashionable outfits as it serves as style inspiration for our next event.

The legend toured the new facility looking sporty in a hoodie tracksuit labeled essentials with matching white sneakers. His hairstyle remains unchanged although the length has grown longer.

This is the first time, Daddy Lumba has shared photos of his son on social media and he is already following in his daddy's footsteps with this dapper look.

Daddy Lumba was in the company of his team and his handsome young son who gave us awesome style tips. He was pictured in a classy designer shirt and joggers paired with matching sneakers.

