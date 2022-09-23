sMotherhood changes who you are and what you wear even for our favorite Ghanaian celebrities

However, our celebrity mothers don't seem to sweat it when it comes to their fashion sense antennal and postnatal

Nana Ama Mcbrown, Fella Makafui, Nadia Buari have undergone positive fashion transformations and we are loving their styles

It is not easy for some celebrities to keep up appearances. However, for two primary reasons, Paparazzi, fashion pundits, and bloggers are constantly on the alert for your next social media post. First to write major headlines about their unique style or wardrobe malfunction.

Once you are classified as a style influencer or icon, it gives the celebrity a great responsibility to beat on top of their game. Notable style icons like Nana Akua Addo and Zynnell Zuh have lived up to their name in fashion work.

Ordinarily, most style influencers have changed priorities and lose their sense of style when they wed and are blessed with babies.

Ghanaian celebrity moms, Jackie Appiah, Nana Akua Addo and Michy Gh stuns in yellow outfits @source- Instagram

However, they are some female celebrity mothers who are doing perfect jobs of managing a beautiful family home and are always on guard when fashion duties call.

These celebrities don't allow motherhood to stand in the way of their true identity as fashion ambassadors as they contribute to the fashion industry's growth.

We are sure they are camera ready and have tens of spare outfits for every occasion when the need arrives.

1. Nana Akua Addo

The mother-of-two beautiful girls have, on several occasions, hoisted high the flag of Ghana in many international red carpet events. She has been featured on many popular websites, blogs, and Instagram.

Nana Akua's beautiful daughters follow in their mother's footsteps as they wear designer brands whenever they step out.

2. Jackie Appiah

Unless you are shown pictures, believing that globetrotter, actress, and style icon Jackie Appiah has a son will be challenging.

Jackie Appiah has become a household name as she graced our television with her beauty and excellent acting skills.

3. Fella Makafui

The beauty entrepreneur and mother-of-one rule her jaw-dropping street style. Known for her role in the YOLO TV series, the talented actress has a signature haircut and occasionally wears wigs for red carpet events.

4. Nadia Buari

A-lister Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari manages to live a very private life and stays relevant in the movie and fashion industry.

However, she was recently spotted in traditional wear for her sister's wedding, and we almost forget she is a mother of twins.

5.Michy

Ghanaian actress and brand influencer Shatta Michy nearly broke the internet when she shared photos of her fake pregnancy on her birthday. Majestic's mother never seizes the moment to flaunt her flawless skin in two-piece outfits or knee-level dresses at star-studded events.

6. Nana Ama Mcbrown

Age is just a limit and we are inclined to believe it runs through all aspect of life including one's fashion sense.

45-year-old Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama Mcbrown fashion sense gets stronger and fierce as she grows older.

The mother-of-one keeps giving fashion enthusiasts a reason to stay glued to her instagram and we now understand all the buzz.

GHOne morning show host, Serwaa Amihere flaunts curves in corset dresses

Meanwhile, Award-winning morning show host, Serwaa Amihere over the past years has graced redefined fashion and generally corporate wear for her fellow colleagues.

When the camera are off, Serwaa Amihere still stays true to her personal style as she collaborates with Sima Brew to bring forth exquisite corset dresses.

Serwaa Amihere has built a solid journalism alongside a successful fashion brand which styles corporate women who are looking for stylish readymade outfits.

