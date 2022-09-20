We love to see our favorite celebrities walk down the aisle in style and also show off their dance moves

Generally, aside from the wedding buffet and bridal wardrobe, the epic moment of the wedding is when the couple hit the dance floor

It is the only moment they can freely express their joy and happiness after months of planning a beautiful ceremony

2022 has been a good year for weddings, unlike 2020, when couples were restricted due to Covid-19.

As a result, it was impossible to have destination weddings or invite a large crowd of family and friends to join in the celebration. On top of it all, brides couldn't experience surprise bachelorette parties.

We have seen some wealthy Ghanaian couples make headlines with their star-studded events, from Kennedy Osei and Tracy to Frank Badu and Tracey Boakye; there is one thing that stands out. The happy mood of the madly in love couple is infectious.

The joyous couple, happy bridal team, and energetic groomsmen showed off their dancing skills in front of family, celebrity friends, and guests, jamming to hit songs by their favorite Ghanaian musicians.

Love is beautiful as couples show off their dance moves. Source @instagram

Some wealthy couples also opted for live performances as a surprise for their spouse or chose the traditional way of inviting disc jockeys to entertain their guests with hit songs.

After months of planning, back and forth with wedding vendors, and late-night meetings with fashion designers, there is no better way to end the day than to show off their dancing skills on their big day. YEN.com.gh reports on ten viral wedding dance videos that you haven't seen before.

1. Hugging video

A happy couple wearing matching headgear during their wedding photoshoot. The bride wore a stunning lace dress with bow tie at the back. she paired her headgear with her six-inch high heels. The groom wore white traditional wear and black shoes for their holy matrimony.

2. Energetic bride

A young bride teaches her husband the latest dance moves to African tunes in a lovely video. The young bride gave wedding guests a non-stop show as she show off her dance moves in a floor-sweeping gown with deep plunge cleavage. The white groom hilarious imitates every dance move by his beautiful bride.

3. Wife of my youth

The bride surprises her husband and the guests with stunning dance moves. The gorgeous bride ditches her elegant robe as she dances in a figure-hugging jumpsuit with her hair held up high. The bride put her back on full display as seen in the video.

4. Together forever

The happy couple shows off their coded handshake as the crowd cheers on. The beautiful bride is pictured in an off-shoulder kente gown for her traditional wedding with a matching head scarf. The plain kente was designed with beads to draw attention to her curvaceous body.

5. Soulmates

Happy couple dances to a gospel song with words that reads whatever God has said will surely come to pass. The confident bride chose tiny straps, designed with a corset for her big day. The man looked dapper in a three-button suit happily holding his brides hands.

6. In sickness and health

Lovey couple stun wedding guests with their unique dance moves. This bride proved nothing, no even form fitting wedding dress can stop her from having fun on her wedding day. Wearing similar colors to her bridesmaid, the bride looked effortlessly chic in this traditional wear as the groom matches her vibes.

7. Love brewed in an African pot

The happy groom makes hilarious body movements as the bride taps on his shoulder. Meet the gorgeous bride in a beautiful gown with a long veil and the handsome groom who wedding was the talk of town for days.

8. Nothing will separate us

The surprised bride wows guests as her favorite Ghanaian music, Mr. Drew performs at her wedding. The bride in red dress embellished with many glittering accessories invested in her looks and we looking the details of her dress.

9. My beautiful bride

African groom couldn't hide his joy when he saw the bride for the first time in her stunning outfit. A rich display of traditions and customs as bride and groom wear matching colors for the traditional wedding on an auspicious day.

10. I will always stay by your side

The beautiful bride is saved by the handsome groom who thought his bride was falling as she dances to the choreography of the song in the background during their photoshoot. This is definitely the official wedding colour for the month of October as inspired by this couple.

Nana Ama Mcbrown promotes African print styles on United Showbiz

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote a listicle about Ghanaian actress Nana Ama Mcbrown's exquisite style as host of the popular Saturday night entertainment show, United Showbiz.

The 45-year-old, since the first episode of the show, has evolved her fashion sense while working with an array of talented and upcoming fashion designers.

Age is just a number as the style influencer continues to rock trendy and haute couture designs on the show.

