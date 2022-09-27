Black Panther actress, Danai Gurira was the host of the first-ever Global Citizen Festival in Accra on September 24, 2022

The 44-year-old brought the energy of strength of a woman as she welcomed over 20, 000 Global citizens at the Black Star Square

To mark a decade of Global Citizen Festival impact, Danai delivered a powerful speech while looking stunning in a see-through apparel

Danai Gurira is known for her outstanding role in the popular series Walking dead and the Hollywood blockbuster movie, Black Panther which is set to release a sequel after the untimely passing of star Chadwick Boseman shook the movie-making world.

Danai Gurira, an American-Zimbabwean actress, playwright, and longtime supporter of Global Citizen, welcomed over 20,000 Global Citizens to Black Star Square on Saturday, September 24, 2022, for Global Citizen Festival in Accra.

She described the location as "symbolizing independence, freedom, and justice for Ghana" and noted that it "marks a decade of Global Citizen Festival impact."

Usher, Gyakie, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Stormzy, SZA, TEMS, and Uncle Waffles were among the fantastic roster of performers that Gurira, who served as the event's host, greeted throughout the evening. Special guest appearances included Tiwa Savage and Kwesi Arthur.

Gyakie, the only female musician from Ghana was ushered on stage by a Military band as the dancers waved the flag of Ghana.

The longtime Global citizen supporter looked stunning in a black turtleneck bodysuit paired with an orange see-through long skirt.

Danai has had a lot of surreal experiences on the red carpet throughout her career as an actress and this chic look was definitely the go-to festive mood for the event.

The 44-year-old award-winning actress styled her look with matching earrings and black platform heels to host the event.

Tracy Owusu Addo shows cleavage at Global Citizen Festival

The beautiful wife of BET award winner, Sarkodie was among the female celebrities who attended the Global Citizen Festival in Accra on September 24, 2022.

Tracy Owusu Addo popularly called Tracy Sarkcess was spotted on the red carpet in a see-through outfit.

The mother-of-two is currently promoting her non-profit organization, Brave Connect in various schools.

