Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah and Akufo-Addo's daughter are trending on Instagram after their lunch date

The brand influencer and the hardworking businesswoman looked elegant in beautiful outfits and makeup

Some social media users have commented on Jackie Appiah and Valerie Obaze's flawless hairstyles

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah and one of her wealthy friends, Valerie Obaze, are serving her fans with adorable friendship goals.

The mother-of-one looked sporty in a brown short-sleeve dress with a front zipper for her lunch date with her friends.

Jackie Appiah wore a side-parted, voluminous black coiled hairstyle that cascaded around her shoulders.

Jackie Appiah and Valerie Obaze look gorgeous in designer outfits. Photo credit: @jackieappiah.

Jackie Appiah accessorised her look with an expensive wristwatch, a gold bracelet, and a Van Cleef bracelet that has become the talk of the town.

Ghanaian businesswoman Valerie Obaze looked classy in a brown long-sleeve shirt and matching pants.

The celebrity friends looked elegant in flawless makeup with perfectly defined eyebrows and pink lipstick.

Creative director Villa Grace Fred K Apaloo looked dapper in a stylish long-sleeve shirt and tailored-to-fit trousers.

Fans react to Jackie Appiah's post

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Luchydonalds stated:

"My Queen ❤️"

Rukkysanda stated:

"Baby Jackkkkk*** 🤗🤗🤗"

Freshprincefelix stated:

"Queen Of QUEENS 😍😍😍"

Tanaadelana stated:

"Classy stunner! 😍"

Onyiialexx stated:

"Lady J😍😍😍😍"

beverly_afaglo stated:

"Perfect picture 😍😍😍"

Maimah stated:

"Miss u ❤️"

Misskonamah stated:

"Pretty + chilling = pretty chilling 😂"

ntaawa_1 stated:

"I wish to have you as a sister.. love you bunche❤️."

Ceoatiphamar stated:

"❤️ Beautiful Woman 👩 ❤️"

Rhoyhalempress stated:

"Gorgeous 😍❤️"

jackie_ba1 stated:

"Face card never declining😍"

Doreenot stated:

"You look stunning 😍😍😍😍"

dj_ner0___4 stated:

"Very gorgeous"

Pricelessakuawonder stated:

"Beautiful smile 🥰🌻"

isioma_yocambel stated:

"Too beautiful 😍😍❤️"

Jackie Appiah looks fabulous in a white dress

As she stepped out, Jackie Appiah looked fabulous in a white designer short dress and white sneakers. She completed her look with an expensive bag.

Jackie Appiah rocks a black corset dress

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Jackie Appiah, who informed her followers that summer is the ideal season to wear black clothing.

While shopping, the style icon dressed nicely in a black dress with a corseted bodice and high-end heels.

Social media users have commented about Jackie Appiah's attire, pointing out that it complemented her skin tone.

