Jasmine Djang rose to fame after winning the coveted title of Miss Malaika 2022 in fierce competition with other contestants including her friend Franklin

The beautiful queen is known for several things but most importantly her love for fashion and expensive designer brands is unmatched

YEN.com.gh reports five times Jasmine Djang was the queen of Instagram with her gorgeous photos

Miss Malaika 2020 winner, Jasmine Djang is still making headlines after the pageant. Unlike other beauty queens who focus solely on their philanthropic projects after handing over the crown to the next queen, Jasmine has proven to be a great force to reckon with in the fashion industry.

Before and after the fame, Jasmine has served her followers with awesome style inspiration for events. She was the talk of the town when she wore an extremely thigh-high dress for the 22nd edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

The beauty queen, Jasmine has amassed followers on Instagram by sharing captivating content which delves into her personal life as a socialite.

Miss Malaika 2020, Jasmine Djang is the style influencer you have all been waiting for.

Currently, the eloquent queen has added vlogging to her many talents as she hosts a show titled unwinding with Jasmine where she interviews celebrities and entrepreneurs in the comfort of her home. The host and guest talk about interesting topics as they sip wine and entertain her views.

The Miss Malaika pageant has produced prominent people in the entertainment industry such as Media personalities, Berla Mundi, Naa Ashorkor, Regina Van-Helvet, and Anita Akuffo.

YEN.com.gh shares five photos that prove Jasmine Djang is the style influencer you should be following now.

1. Jasmine channels Sandra Ankobiah in this look

Beauty queen, Jasmine reminded us of a Ghanaian lawyer and style influencer in this look. Sandra has a unique fashion sense and a taste in designer brands. Jasmine wore a see-through black top flaunting her bra and form-hugging leggings.

Her extremely long hair was impossible to miss and she held her side bag while wearing black scrappy heels.

2. White jacket with matching pleated skirt

The former beauty queen might have handed over her crown but she still knows how to steal attention when she steps out.

Jasmine was the showstopper at the launch of Serwaa Amihere's clothing line. She reinvented the high school ensemble with this look and long curly hair.

3. Lunch outfit ideas

Two former beauty queens, Jasmine and Franklin gave us the perfect friendship goals as they step out for lunch in stylish clothes. Jasmine wore white long sleeve trousers paired with a body con skirt.

Franklin looked gorgeous in a colorful dress and the duo wear fancy sunglasses while enjoying their fine meal.

4. Little pink dress and Adidas Yeezy sneakers

For the record, only a few Ghanaian celebrities including Nana Aba Anamoah have been spotted in these $ 248 Adidas Yeezy sneakers.

The curvy beauty queen gave us the barbie look in this pink short dress and blonde hairstyle.

5. Crop top and jeans

It has been established that Jasmine has a wide collection of wigs. She has the right wig for every outfit.

Most people wear jeans for casual dates but Jasmine's definition of simplicity involves wearing expensive jewelry and designer bags over boyfriend jeans.

As a beauty queen, strutting in town with high heels doesn't seem to be a problem for her.

Miss Malaika 2022 delegates stun in beautiful dresses

The organizers of the Miss Malaika beauty pageant have kicked off this year's season and tagged the emerald queens with some breathtaking photos.

Ghanaian designers are working assiduously with the contestants to produce beautiful designs that are shared on Instagram.

Some past delegates were invited to judges for the preliminary stages of the competition with Naa Ashorkor as the main host of the event.

