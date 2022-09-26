Ghanaian female media mogul Deloris Frimpong Manso has been hosting the Delay Show for over 15 years and still continues to impress her investors and fans with insightful episodes

The media personality, popularly called Delay, is the real definition of consistency, hard work, and determination, as her show is rated as one of the best in Ghana

The boss lady continues to reign in the media space while taking the fashion industry to the next level with her fashionable wardrobe

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The Delay Show is one of the most watched interview show on YouTube. Bloggers use excerpts of the interviews to generate headlines for the week.

With 15 years and more of being the show's frontrunner, Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay, has interviewed entertainment legends, politicians, rising stars, social media sensations, and Ghanaians who are doing exceptionally well in their field.

Deloris Frimpong Manso has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry as a Ghanaian personality with an unquenchable quest to find the truth after every successful interview.

Some people have tagged her as the Oprah Winfrey of Ghana's media industry because she gives her followers and viewers exclusive interviews by asking all the mind blogging questions about their favorite personalities or celebrities.

Deloris Frimpong Manso is leading the slay queen fashion game with these breathtaking styles. Source: @Instagram

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A word of advice from the 40-year-old media mogul to her guests goes a long way to impact their way positively. Hence, we are always left in awe when she shares photos of herself in stunning outfits as host of the show, speaker of an event, or hanging out with friends.

As a former clothing shop owner, Delay's elegant, fashionable wardrobe has been a source of style inspiration since 2009.

1. Cleavage-baring dress

The media mogul looked gorgeous in this short dress with ruffles to host the Delay Show. She styled her looks with gold jewellery and red pumps embellished with pearls.

She gave us the power pose while looking straight in the camera as her frontal hair was left loose at the back.

2. '3 sisters' dress

The 'sisters' trend always makes a comeback each year. Media personality and Chief Executive Officer of Delay Foods, Deloris Frimpong Manso was pictured in a belted 'sisters' dress as the highlight of the event.

The dress also featured a deep plunge style and long sleeves, obviously something we can all jump on for our next event. It is a perfect trend for weddings, naming ceremonies and thanksgiving event.

3. One-hand dress

Self-acclaimed undefeated queen of Ghana media, Delay continues to reign after every successful interview and this beautiful smile says it all.

She returned to radio in April 2022, and she didn't disappoint her followers as she stunned in this beautiful dress.

The floral print was paired with colored blunt-styled hair, flawless makeup, and gold jewellery.

4. Red carpet look

The media personality is very selective about the kind of events she attends, but when she steps on the red carpet, she is a queen in all her glory.

She opted for a corseted dress and long ponytail for this look; her smile is infectious.

5. Kente style

Born in Nkawkaw in the southern part of Ghana, the on-air media personality is a staunch promoter of African prints and kente styles.

She looked ethereal in this corseted kente with beading for her birthday photoshoot that got many of her fans talking.

Deloris chose the perfect kente pattern and color symbolising serenity, emotional balance and patience.

6. Thigh-high skirt

It takes confident and true style influencers to rock the thigh-high trend without wardrobe malfunctions. Deloris gracefully poses, flaunting her flawless skin in a thigh-high skirt paired with a long-sleeved glittering top.

While most celebrities prefer to wear shiny and glittering outfits at night, Delay pulls it off easily in this photo.

Black Sherif shows off his love for vintage fashion in music videos.

Ghanaian musician Black Sherif has been nominated for the Best International Flow category at this year's BET Hip-Hop awards.

Mohammed Ismail Sherif Kwaku Frimpong, known professionally as Black Sherif, has distinguished himself from his colleagues with his love for vintage fashion, as seen in his music videos and stage performances.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh