Undoubtedly, the celebrity wedding between the CEO of Adinkra Pie, Barima Osei Mensah, and Anita Sefa Boakye will always be among the best weddings of 2022

The rich couple employed the best wedding vendors and designers for their multi-day celebration

Anita Sefa Boakye's wedding wardrobe was very impressive, and it's no surprise beautiful bride Belinda opted for a similar design by the same designer for her wedding

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A beautiful Ghanaian bride, Belinda has social media users gushing over her traditional wedding photos.

Anita Sefa Boakye, the wife of the CEO of Adinkra Pie, Barima Osei Mensah, wore the same style for her multi-day royal wedding. According to YEN.com.gh research, both gowns were made by Ghanaian fashion brand Pistis GH.

Wedding critics will always use Anita and Barima's star-studded wedding for reference to its display of rich culture, tradition, and wealth.

Ghanaian brides, Belinda and Anita Sefa Boakye walk down the aisle in kente gown by Ghanaian fashion designer, Pistis GH. Source @Instagram

Source: Instagram

The happy couple, Belinda and Bright became an instant social media sensation when they shared their pre-wedding photos online. The bride wore a long sleeveless dress paired with matching strappy heels.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Bright wore a matching color; a suit jacket with a white shirt and trousers paired with brown leather shoes.

In a series of captivating photos, the couple couldn't hide their joy and excitement ahead of the wedding.

The couple held their wedding at Stone Tower Winery, a 300-acre mountain top estate with beautiful vineyards.

Ghanaian photographer, Prilix photos have shared official pictures from the event. Belinda has added a different touch to the corseted kente trend.

The right side of the off-shoulder sleeves was designed with two layers of ruffles. The designer used matching brocade fabric embellished with stones to create a tutu style.

The gown was also beaded with sparkling stones as the quality mesh veil and tiara completed her look.

The kente's design symbolizes the national flag's color, and we can't get enough of the groom's traditional sandals with colorful frills.

Still maintaining her gorgeous hairstyle, Belinda left our jaws dropping as she changed into an exquisite gown with a detached long wrap skirt.

Although the style looked quite similar to the one she wore for her pre-wedding photoshoot, this white gown is simply one in a million.

The lace pattern and quality fabric made the difference. Belinda wore the complete set for the white wedding and removed the wrap as she danced gracefully to the reception venue.

The groom, Bright, looked dapper in a white and black tuxedo suit for the white wedding as they continued to pose for more memorable photos.

Ghanaian celebrity couples with high fashion sense

Ghanaian actresses, Nana Ama Mcbrown & Maxwell Mensah, and Fella Makafui & Medikal are among the favorite couples with unique fashion senses.

Some of these couples are rarely seen together on the red carpet, but their fashion game is worth commending each time they are spotted.

From their star-studded wedding ceremonies to birthday photoshoots, these celebrity couples never seize the moment to announce their presence with stylish photos.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh