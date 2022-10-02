Jackline Mensah: TikTok Star Slays in Butterfly-Themed Outfit; Yvonne Nelson, Fella Makafui React
- Tiktok personality, Jackline Mensah, has released sensational photos in a butterfly-themed ensemble to usher in the new month
- Her ensemble featured hair extensions and high heels as she flexed her impressive sartorial choice
- Entertainment personalities and fans of the TikTok goddess have complimented her look and sense of style
Celebrated TikTok star and content creator, Jackline Mensah, has shared sensational photos in a butterfly-themed ensemble to welcome the new month of October.
The TikTok personality is known for her creative videos on her socials, where she has other visuals spotlighting her fashion credentials.
Jackline Mensah's recent ensemble featured hair extensions and high heels as she flexed her impressive sartorial choice. She wore a top with thin straps over black jeans as she posed for the camera.
How she captioned the pictures
The TikTok star shared the pictures on her socials saying, ''Happy new month❤️ May God satisfy us and fill us with all divine benefits''.
Entertainment personalities, including movie stars Yvonne Nelson and Fella Makafui, as well as fans, reacted to the pictures. Many who took to the comment section gushed over her beauty.
How people reacted on social media
Monteozafrica said:
Allah Fa Ni Form. Woyo Allah.
Nanaefya__delphie posted:
Pretty.
Skychatlos82 shared:
I think we are made for each other.
Akholapamilner said:
Wow, beauty .
Martennimarie said:
Give demnmmm, sis.
Jackline Mensah, Hajia Bintu, Other TikTok Stars with High Fashion Sense
In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that the pandemic provided the perfect opportunity for some millennials worldwide to explore their hidden talents.
Ghana was no exception as what started as the shooting of hilarious videos for likes on TikTok became a full-time job for these upcoming stars.
Jackline Mensah, Asantewaa, Portia, Hajia Bintu, and other influencers have become brand influencers for many local and international brands, making a living out of their craft by advertising various products and services on their social media accounts.
These young stars have become perfect models for some fashion brands and designers as they model their apparel whenever they step out to red carpet events, hangouts, or on the move for business meetings.
Source: YEN.com.gh