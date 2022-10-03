Born on October 3, 1989, Ghanaian musician Adina Thembi Ndamse popularly called Adina is a year older today

The award-winning vocalist, Adina is also the chief executive officer of Thembi Republic, a fashion brand in Ghana

Adina, on the celebration of her birthday, has shared gorgeous photos of herself repping some of the elegant styles by her fashion brand

Ghanaian-South African musician, Adina Thembi Ndamse popularly called Adina is a year older today, October 3, 2022. She was in Liberia in 1989 to the late Dr. Richard Sekumbuzo Ndamse a South African and a Ghanaian mother Mrs. Mercy Ndamse.

To the surprise of many, Adina modeled for top Ghanaian fashion brands before she became a hitmaker.

It came as no surprise when the talented songstress launched a fashion brand, Thembi Republic. This gives us a unique perspective on her personal style and how she wants the world to identify her signature look.

Recently, the multiple award-winning female vocalist, Adina has been pictured wearing headline-worthy dresses from her clothing line that has left us awe-awe-struck.

While many of her colleagues are busy in the studio recording singles, the Why hitmaker who featured Ghanaian actor, Van Vicker in the official music video manages to sketch and design apparel for herself and clients.

YEN.com.gh shares five distinctive styles worn by Adina that made us fall in love with her looks.

1. Birthday Dress

Multiple award-winning singer, Adina poses in this picture with confidence and style. She opted for black and white animal print fabric for the short dress. The edges were designed with colorful African print while she styled her looks with a burgundy headscarf popularly called gele.

2. Jumpsuit

Adina proved she is a fashion designer with an umatched fashion sense. She used kente to design a short and form-hugging jumpsuit. She incorporated a yellow organza fabric from the waist to the floor level hiding her flawless skin beneath.

3. Look for the maiden edition of Araba Amplified

Adina won the Best Female Artiste' of the Year category in the Entertainment Achievement Awards in 2021. With her consistency, many entertainment pundits revealed her Araba Amplified concert was long overdue.

Adina wore regal in the culturally themed look for the concert launch. The details of the dress is simply astonishing, it includes tassels, suede fabric, quality leather fabric, and other fashion accessories.

4. Red carpet look

It has been established that Adina is the fashion goddess who loves African braids is very admirable. The beautiful musician stole the shown in this stunning corset gown paired with a gorgeous headpiece.

5. Thigh-high dress

Adina is not new to the paparazzi and the cameras, she started performing at the National theatre as part of the Kidafest and Fun world shows cast. She knows what it takes to be a celebrity including wearing the right colors and styles to stay on top of the fashion game.

