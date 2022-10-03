Ghanaian personality Barbara Mahama has won the hearts of Ghanaians with her beauty and unique fashion sense

The mother of two boys is the creative director and chief executive officer of her own fashion brand with a celebrity client list

Barbara Mahama has become a style influencer as she continues to share awesome photos of herself in stunning outfits

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ghanaian businesswoman Barbara Mahama is the creative designer behind the stunning dresses she wore for a recent birthday photoshoot.

Barbara Mahama is the wife of late Captain Mahama, who was lynched by some residents of Denkyire -Obuasi during his morning walk in 2017.

The CEO of Signature fashion house has designed and styled some top celebrities in the media industry including Media personality Dela Michel and musician, Adomaa.

Photo of Late Captain Mahama and his wife Barbara Mahama. Source@Instagram

Source: Instagram

Barbara is among the well-known people who keep her life private and shy away from public events, but each time she posts on social media, she becomes a source of style inspiration.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

1. Vacation mood

Ghanaian entrepreneur Barbara Mahama gave us the best beach vibes in a white dress as she relaxes at the poolside.

She paired her looks with a blue beach hat and white sunglasses in this classy look.

2. Friday wear

Simplicity is the ultimate sophistication. The fashion designer looked stunning in a colourful African print dress paired with red mules. Barbara wore black sunglasses as her long hair cascaded around her shoulders.

3. Corporate wear

Barbara Mahama, wife of late Captain Mahama gave us awesome style goals in this official wear. The long-sleeve dress was designed with African print fabric for this breathtaking look.

4. Wedding guest inspiration

The mother of two boys, Barbara Mahama, turned heads at this particular wedding with her yellow-inspired look. She wore a matching fascinator and pumps to complete her looks.

5. Corporate look

White shirts are must-have wardrobe staples for men and women. They can be easily paired with jeans, a skirt, or skintight leggings to make bold statements. Barbara wore a long sleeve white shirt with ruffles and colourful flare skirt.

Barbara styled her natural hair and wore black high heels for this look.

Young fashion designer Ezekiel Yartel wins at Emy Africa Awards

Ghanaian male fashion designer Ezekiel Yartel has been named the designer of the year at the 2022 Emy Africa Awards.

The talented designer has designed red carpet dresses for some of the top style icons in Ghana, including Nana Akua Addo, Berla Mundi, Jackie Appiah, and Joselyn Dumas among others.

He beat top fashion brands Attoh Tetteh, Atafo, and Phil & Joe to win the award after a massive campaign by his celebrity clients.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh