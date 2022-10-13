A host of Ghanaian female celebrities like Hajia4reall, Akua GMB, and others have set the trend for this year's festivities

The trendsetters have been wearing the same pants trends for their private and red-carpet events within a span of a few weeks

This classy pants trend is easy to style as seen in the effortless photos shared by our favorite female celebrities

Every A-lister celebrity is a trendsetter, especially when that celebrity loves designer brands and has a personal shopper. Jackie Appiah and Nana Akua Addo are perfect influential celebrities for style inspiration.

However, when a bevy of all our movie stars and style influencers jump on a particular trend, it is a major wardrobe staple for the year.

Every fashion enthusiast and follower of their fashion icons must look for innovative ways to rock these trends.

Within a few weeks, top-style icons like Fella Makafui, Akua GMB, Sandra Ankobia, and other stars have been spotted wearing this pants style paired with designer tops.

Ghanaian style influencers, Hajia4reall and Akua GMB join the popular pants trend. Source@hajia4reall & iamakuaamoakowaa

These female celebrities have switched from regular denim jeans or skirts to figure-hugging pants for star-studded events and birthday shoots.

YEN.com.gh shares photos of top style influencers rocking the go-to pants style in diverse ways for your inspiration.

1. Hajia4reall

Ghanaian musician and socialite, Hajia4reall paired the famous pants trend with a black top and blond short bob hairstyle. She styled her looks with a Christian Dior handbag and black platform heels.

2. Sandra Ankobiah

Ghanaian lawyer and style influencer, Sandra Ankobiah paired her looks with a black designer top and matching pumps.

3. Akua GMB

Sally Akua Amoakowaa, 2021 winner of Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant celebrated her birthday with this gorgeous photo. She wore the popular pants trends paired with a long-sleeve top and a silky bohemian hairstyle.

4. Becca

Ghanaian musician, Rebecca Acheampong popularly called Becca gave us awesome style tips as she paired her looks with a white stunning top. The African woman hitmaker also gave us a new hairstyle trend with a braided hairstyle.

5. Fella Makafui

Fella Makafui, queen of street style and wife of Ghanaian musician, Medikal styled her looks with Nike sneakers and flannel and crop top. She wore a blue lustrous hairstyle while posing with her designer bag.

6. Hajia Bintu

TikTok sensation, Hajia Bintu is a budding style influencer in the making. She continues to wow her fans on the video-sharing app with titillating videos of herself in gorgeous outfits.

