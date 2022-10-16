Ghanaian medical doctor, Lawrencia C. W. Brobbey is the latest content creator to join the long list of style influencers to watch out for in 2023

The 25-year-old practitioner, Dr. Lawrencia popularly called Dr. Rencia is also an entrepreneur managing her fashion business

Dr. Rencia has become one of the go-to style influencers for trendy and stunning style inspiration in the medical society

A Ghanaian medical practitioner, Dr. Lawrencia C. W. Brobby popularly is among the few female doctors with an active social media presence.

Dr. Rencia is popularly known for creating health awareness on social media. She is one of the content creators with an exquisite fashion sense. Dr. Rencia as she is affectionately called shares tips on general health tops mostly, especially the ear, eye, and nose.

Outside the consulting room, Dr. Rencia is an extraordinary entrepreneur who owns a fashion brand that sells ready-to-wear trendy outfits for women.

Ghanaian doctor, Lawrencia Brobbey looks gorgeous in these photos. @maame_ewurasi @Instagram

Source: Instagram

Dr. Rencia has established herself as a style influencer who models for other fashion brands as well. She is the face of her clothing brands as she slays in gorgeous outfits.

YEN.com.gh has selected five stunning photos from Dr. Lawrencia Instagram page in case you are looking for style inspiration for your birthday shoot.

1. Dr. Rencia recreates Hajia 4real's look for her birthday

Knust alumni, Dr. Rencia celebrated her birthday with these gorgeous photos. She looked elegant in a blue corseted lace dress designed with voluminous feathers. She wore mild makeup paired with a blond hairstyle for the shoot.

2. Dr. Rencia reminds us of Benedicta Gafah with this look

Ghanaian actress, Benedicta Gafah is noted for wearing thigh-high dresses. The medical doctor, Dr. Rencia wore a white thigh-high dress for her date night. She styled her looks with a green bag and pimps.

3. Dr. Rencia dazzles in a yellow gown

The 25-year-old fashion entrepreneur, Dr. Rencia gives wedding guests an unforgettable sight as she dazzles in this yellow gown.

4. Dr. Rencia shows skin sleeveless gown

Content creator, Dr. Rencia has the habit of causing a massive stir with her birthday shoot. The glam team for this shoot nailed it to perfection, from the hairstyling to the choice of shoes.

5. Dr. Rencia rocks a three-piece outfit

The stye influencer, Dr. Rencia knows how to look casual and chic even during the cozy weather. She rocks a three-piece ensemble paired with a designer bag and a colourful wig.

