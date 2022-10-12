Nana Akua Nhyira, the beautiful daughter of Ghanaian actress, Tracey Boakye is a young fashion influencer in the making

The celebrity kid is following in the footsteps of her famed mother who is one of the richest female celebs always posting designer clothes on Instagram

From Gucci to Christian Dior, the young star, Nana Akua Nhyira is building an enviable closet of designer brands

Lucille Nana Akua Nhyira is the daughter of Ghanaian actress and movie producer, Tracey Boakye and businessman, Frank Badu.

The celebrity baby, Nana Akua Nhyira as she is popularly called is already a fashionista as photos of her in expensive designer clothes are shared on Instagram.

She joins other celebrity kids, like Baby Lorde the First and her brother, Lord Titan to have a huge following on Instagram. Famous parents of these young influencers dictate their children's wardrobe choices due to their riches and high fashion sense.

Nana Akua Nhyira, the beautiful daughter of Tracey Boakye in gorgeous dresses. Source@nana_akua_nhyira.

However, when it comes to rocking original brands, these kids steal the show. Despite wearing modest sizes, they take great fashion risks.

YEN.com.gh shares five photos of her giving us awesome style tips at her young age.

1. Versace top and skirt

At her age, Nana Akua owns a real estate company managed by her famed mother, Tracey Boakye. The beautiful model was pictured wearing a Versace white top and skirt with a matching headband.

2. Christian Dior dress

When your mother is famous for flaunting her wealth on social media, your fashion sense has to be flawless. Akua looks simple and gorgeous in this Dior dress paired with a big bow tie, headband and nice sandals.

3. Christian Dior bag and boots

Her mother, Tracey Boakye is a globe trotter, constantly flying her children to different parts of the world for an expensive vacation.

4. Christian Dior pajamas set

Nana Akua Nhyira has been a trendsetter since infancy. We are not surprised to see her in this original Christian Dior pajamas set.

5. Pink Gucci Dress

Living in the spitting image of her mother, Nana Akua Nhyira smiles beautifully in this picture wearing a pink Gucci dress with a matching hand scarf. The young style influencer rocks a curly hairstyle.

