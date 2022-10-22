Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama McBrown has taken over the United Showbiz program with her fashion sense

The multifaceted female star, Nana Ama McBrown, has consistently given the viewers impeccable fashion sense since the first episode of the show

The slay influencer, Nana Ama McBrown is among the few celebrities who does not repeat her styles

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ghanaian A-lister actress Nana Ama McBrown has given her viewers and fashion enthusiasts another awesome style tip. The host of Saturday night's hottest entertainment show, United Showbiz, looks gorgeous in a long yellow blazer with matching white trousers.

The screen goddess, Nana Ama McBrown, gave us the Egyptian goddess-inspired hairstyle to style her looks.

The wealthy celebrity Nana Ama didn't disappoint with her choice of high heels to match her looks. She wore white open-toe high heels to pair with her trendy white shirt.

The forty-five-year-old mother of one was the most dressed star among her five female panel guests.

The style icon, Nana Ama McBrown wore heavy makeup with red lipstick to complete her looks. Since the show's inception, the eloquent hosted has worked with various talented Ghanaian designers to produce exquisite African Print styles that can stand the test of time.

Many Ghanaians have commented on a post by UTV admiring Nana Ama Mcbrown's looks.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

ruthsarfokantanka1

What hair did they use? It's nice paa

evelynmako33

I love ur hair ❤️❤️❤️

snr_back_tyre

❤️❤️

nharnhar_yhaa_serwaa_socrate

cutyblinks

U look beautiful dear

apexmicheals21gmail.com_

Nana I love ❤️ your hair ruff

99.landlord

❤️❤️❤️

whois_pk1

lamour.406

Lovely like a little Princess

effe_lois_services

Beautiful

Former GIJ student accuses Berla Mundi of disqualifying her without proper reasons at Miss Malaika auditions

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian media personality, Berla Mundi who has been accused of disqualifying a young female TV host, Paulina Dedaa Opoku because of school affiliation.

In a well-liked video, Paulina Dedaa Opoku disclosed that Berla Mundi, a fellow media personality, turned down her request to participate in the casting process.

Berla Mundi is one of the remarkable female celebrities who rose to fame after competing in the Miss Malaika pageant.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh