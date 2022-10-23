Ghanaian actress, Nana Akua Addo, and her two beautiful daughters are the most-talked-about personalities at the 2022 Glitz fashion show

Nana Akua Addo and her mini-style influencers wore matching outfits for the high-profiled fashion show

The style icon, Nana Akua Addo has been featured on many International websites and blogs for her creativity and unique fashion sense

Ghanaian actress, Nana Akua Addo is one of the top style icons with an unmatched fashion sense. Unlike other celebrities who always share stunning photos on Instagram, the slay queen strategically prepares for top fashion events.

Nana Akua makes appearances on red carpets at high-profile events and fashion shows to admire and show the world that she knows all the fashion rules and current trends.

The trendsetter, Nana Akua Addo is teaching her gorgeous to follow in her footsteps as they wear matching outfits to the annual Glitz Fashion show.

Ghanaian actress, Nana Akua Addo, and her lovely daughters rock matching outfits at Glitz fashion week. @nanaakuaaddo. Source@Instagram

In an Instagram post, Nana Akua and her daughters were seen in an all-black ensemble. A long pleated top and trousers.

Nana Akua Addo flaunted her cleavage in the see-through long-sleeve top while strutting in crystal-clear high heels.

The top was also designed like a hoodie to cover their lustrous hair as they wore black oversized sunglasses.

Many Ghanaians and fashion lovers have commented on Nana Akua Addo's photos on Instagram.

Glitz Africa Fashion Week, the biggest annual fashion event in Ghana, is back for the tenth time. This edition will feature runway shows, presentations, a sustainable fashion show, a business of fashion seminar, and other events that will highlight original and creative African design.

Industry leaders, fashion designers, entrepreneurs, influencers, students, and enthusiasts will all participate in this week-long event's amazing array of activities.

Source: YEN.com.gh