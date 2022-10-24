Kidi and his son Zane were in a vehicle en route to an undisclosed location, and during their journey, they sang together

The pair enjoyed themselves as they jammed to one of Kidi's bangers and had social media users gushing over them

The video stirred reactions after Kidi shared it on his Instagram page, and many folks could not get over the father-and-son moment

Ghanaian music icon Kidi and his adorable son Zane, in a video, jammed to his hit song 'Zombie.'

The cute pair were in a vehicle on their way to an undisclosed location while they had fun and bonded.

Zane was super excited when Kidi's song started playing. He sang the melodious tune loudly whiles his dad sang with him.

Kidi laughed and admired his son as he passionately sang the song. Zane seemed to know the lyrics word for word and did not fumble them.

Kidi shared the cute moment on his Instagram page with the caption:

My boss is making me play Zombie all day Number 1 hypeman

Folks could not get enough of adorable Zane and fawned over him. The adorable video stirred interesting reactions from fans and other celebs.

Zane Wins Hearts On Social Media

mr_adjierteh was impressed:

Watched this unhealthy number of times.❤️

chelsyakoto._ also reacted:

Zane is too cute

abiana_mettle commented:

Yes at his age he really love LOVE Songs,,he will grow up n be dating plenty girls like his DAD @kidimusic ❤️

freshlincks_ wrote:

I dey love the song dieee tooo.E be my fav song on teh EP thoo❤️❤️❤️ '

lildaish_qq also commented:

My cutie handsome nephew… you are the BEST. Auntie loves you dearly ❤️ @kidimusic @maabjoy

KiDi Opens Up About Old Offensive Viral Tweets, Says He Was Embarassed

In other news, 'Gyal Dem Sugar' crooner, KiDi has expressed remorse for offensive tweets that went viral hours before his 4Play album listening party.

In a recent interview, he stated that the tweets affected him negatively because, during that moment, he was in a dark space in his life.

Some people have reacted to a video where KiDi addressed the tweets which went viral once again.

Source: YEN.com.gh