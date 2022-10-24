Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama McBrown and her all-female guests are trending on social media with their dance moves

The female celebrities and style influencers left viewers amused with their stunning dance moves after their intriguing discussion

Award-winning actress, Nana Ama McBrown was the best-dressed female among the beautiful female guests

Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama McBrown is a versatile and phenomenal woman with unique talents and dancing is a skill that comes naturally to the beautiful TV host.

On the latest episode of United Showbiz entertainment review show which was aired on October 21, 2022, the eloquent show host, Nana Ama McBrown, and her all-female guests were seen dancing to S3fa's new single soft life in a beautiful video.

The guests namely Ghanaian actress, Salma Mumin, musician S3fa, and media personalities, Amanda Jissih, MzGee, and Whitney Boakye-Mensah gave viewers awesome style inspiration with their looks.

Nana Ama McBrown was the best dressed of the night in a white long-sleeve shirt and matching trousers.

She wore a yellow jacket and white shoes. Many social media users have commented on her stunning hairstyle.

Ghanaian musician, S3fa wore a pink short dress with puff sleeveless and fringe hairstyle. S3fa styled her looks with white high heels and a trendy handbag.

Award-winning actress, Salma Mumin flaunted her famous curves in a body con skirt from her clothing line and a polka dot low neckline top. She wore a gorgeous frontal hairstyle.

The female celebrities discussed many trending tops from the securities issues at Tidal Rave to Kuami Eugene's possible exit from Lynx Entertainment.

Whitney Boakye-Mensah and MzGee gave their candid opinions about these topics as entertainment experts.

