Ghanaian musician, S3fa real name Sefadzi Abena Amesu has choked lots of success in the music industry, while some female acts are still working underground for recognition and acknowledgment to perform on big stages. And most importantly, get features with award-winning musicians.

E Choke hitmaker S3fa is currently trending on major music charts with her latest song, FEVER, but that is not the only thing Ghanaians are talking about. From the onset of her musical career, S3fa has been a showstopper with her impeccable fashion sense.

S3fa is unafraid of taking fashion-related risks; she always serves us jaw-dropping Shuga as we keep our eyes peeled for her next post.

YEN.com.gh reports on all the best looks of Ghanaian musician S3fa that will make you fall in love with her fashion sense.

1. Feather-trimmed dress

Feather-trimmed dresses or tops will always and forever be fabulous. S3fa has reinvented this retro look with nice painted pattern fabric and bustier.

2. Daring outfit

S3fa nearly broke the internet when she released this chic photo. Covering her bust with a black bandeau, she showed off her undergarment as the figure-hugging was pulled slightly below her waistline.

3. Tattered top and form-fitting Shorts

Ever wondered why rich people wear torn clothes? We bet this outfit isn't cheap at all. S3fa doesn't want to miss any fashion trend and we are totally in love with everything she wears.

4. Little dress and boots

We don't expect S3fa to be in studio 247 recording hit songs. Vacations are necessary for relaxation and brainstorming for new inspirations to be on top of her game.

5. Costume for performance

What is your favorite line in the hit song, Soft life by S3fa? S3fa steals the show in this turtleneck dress as she flaunts her long legs during the electrifying performance.

