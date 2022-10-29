Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah has a wide collection of luxury designer bags the least costs over a thousand dollars

The style influencer and her team of talented stylists have shared tips on how to style your looks with the same designer bag and become the talk of the town

Jackie Appiah has almost all the designer brands from Balenciaga to Christian Dior, Chanel, Gucci, and Lanvin among others as seen on her Instagram page

Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah is a really luxurious celebrity lifestyle. With selected stylists at her disposal and contacts of high-end fashion brands on speed dials, Jackie Appiah is not afraid her spend hundreds of Ghanaian cedis on the latest fashion accessory.

Some Ghanaians and fellow celebrities look to the A-lister for fashion tips and she is always living up to their expectation with her latest collections to the wardrobe.

As human as we are, everybody has favorites even wealthy and celebrated stars like Jackie Appiah.

These designer bags as seen in her posts costs not less than a thousand dollars hence there is nothing wrong if she repeats her luxury bags occasionally to style her looks.

YEN.com.gh shares give times Jackie Appiah styled her looks with the same designer bags.

1. Jackie Appiah's famous green side bag

Jackie Appiah loves the simplicity and comfort that comes with two-piece outfits. She has different colors of the wardrobe staple in her enviable closet. She rocks her green designer side bag in these photos each adding a new level of classy to her look.

2. 32K Lanvin cat bag

Style icon, Jackie Appiah wore a yellow beautiful dress styled by Afua Rida paired with elegant high heels. She completed her looks with a Lanvin cat bag while showing off her long silky hair and flawless makeup.

In 2022, Jackie Appiah causes a stir on social media as the value of her Lanvin cat bag reaches 32K due to the dollar rate. She looks classy and sporty in a black jacket, leggings, and Christian Louboutin sneakers.

3. Jackie Appiah's go-to Fendi bag

Jackie Appiah always styles her looks with a Fendi bag whenever she wants to go casual and chic. In the first post, she was styled by Bvey Styling as she wears an all-black two-piece and pink sneakers.

In 2022, she steps out in a black top and blue denim jeans paired with a beach hat while flaunting her Fendi bag.

4. Cute Balenciaga tote bag

According to Farfetch.com, Jackie Appiah's Balenciaga bag costs two thousand five hundred dollars approximately 35K Ghana cedis. Jackie Appiah first posted the bag while on board a train somewhere in the world. She looked elegant in pink two-piece outfits and Christian Dior scandals.

In 2022, she wore long lustrous frontal hair to complete her printed tee shirt and black leggings. Jackie wore designer sneakers and her Balenciaga bag while stepping out.

5. Jackie Appiah's unique Yves Saint Laurent side bag

Award-winning actress, Jackie Appiah, is a globetrotter. She is either on set, managing her business, or relaxing at the next vacation spot. with her wardrobe full of white dresses, Jackie Appiah gives us another style inspiration in this photo.

In both Instagram posts, the style influencer matched her looks with a blue Yves Saint Laurent bag while on vacation.

