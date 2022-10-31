Ghanaian musician, Gyakie, was one of the headline artists at the Homecoming festival in South Africa over the weekend

The award-winning musician looked stunning in a lovely, classy and edgy outfit and Bantu knots hairstyle similar to one of the iconic looks of legendary musician Daddy Lumba

The KNUST graduate is among the few female celebrities with over one million followers on Instagram

Award-winning musician, Gyakie was in South Africa over the weekend for the 2022 Homecoming festival.

In a new Instagram post, Gyakie looked classy and sporty in a black turtleneck bodysuit and oversized trousers.

She wore a long matching jacket paired with black trendy sunglasses. Gyakie looked extremely gorgeous in the Bantu knots hairstyle and mild makeup with well-defined eyebrows.

Ghanaian musicians Nana Acheampong, Gyakie, and Daddy Lumba make a fashion statement in this collage. @oneclickghana.com @gyakie

Source: UGC

Some social media users have commented on the striking resemblance between Gyakie and her legendary musician father, Nana Acheampong.

ohemaawoyeje

U look so much like dad in ds shot. Ur outfit though ✌️ You rock

krissy_360

@ohemaawoyeje u are right first i thought is him

dr.princessjack_

@ohemaawoyeje facts no printer

newsthreesixty_

@ohemaawoyeje the first thing that came to my mind when my I set on the picture

scy.llah

The Supremacy of Gyakie❤️

The talented music performed some of her hit songs, including Forever and Something, as she show off her dance moves in the beautiful video.

Jacqueline Acheampong popularly known in showbiz as Gyakie is the daughter of Ernest 'Owoahene' Nana Acheampong.

He is the other half of the famous Lumba brothers who popularized Burger-highlife in Ghana. Nana Acheampong is also known as the Champion Loverboy.

Aside from their timeless songs, the Lumba brothers were famous for their fashion sense and unique hairstyles.

