Afrobeat singer Gyakie was among the top Ghanaian musicians to perform at the first-ever Global Citizen Festival in Ghana on September 24, 2022, at the Black Star Square

The 23-year-old graduate was ushered on stage by a military band with the dancers waving the flag of Ghana

As the daughter of the legendary musician Nana Acheampong, Gyakie is privy to stage control and how to wow fans with customized costumes

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ghanaian musician Gyakie real name Jackline Acheampong born to legendary musician Nana Acheampong has worked her way to the top of the Ghanaian music industry. The KNUST graduate has proved to the world that music runs in her blood.

She is famous for her hit song titled Forever. Gyakie has featured on the New York Times Square digital billboard, exposing her music to wider audiences.

Song Bird, as she calls herself, was among the selected musicians to perform at the first-ever Global Citizen Festival in Ghana at the Black Star Square on September 24, 2022.

23-year-old singer, Gyakie stuns performs in a beautiful outfit at Global Citizen Festival. Source @UGC

Source: UGC

She was ushered to the historic stage by a military band as she majestically walked on the stage in elegant outfit inspirations worn by Beyonce.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

When we consider Gyakie's personal style and past performance outfits, it is almost impossible to predict what she will wear next.

However, we can attest to the fact that she loves wearing mid-riff tops and figure-hugging trousers and this look for the Global Citizen Festival truly represented her personality.

As seen in the video shared on her Instagram page, Gyakie's wardrobe choice for the event was a piece of art. She sparkled in silver rhinestones, embellished sleeveless v-shaped top and matching trousers.

As the first African woman to partner with Spotify, Gyakie represented her roots with the stunning braids that were held high as she showed off her dance on stage.

Gyakie was the only female artiste to perform on the same stage with Ghana's very own Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, and international musicians, Usher, Stormzy, Tems and SZA

The 23-year-old is currently promoting her EP titled My Diary, with the number five track called Something already scoring her new records.

Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas hosts Global Citizen Festival in a gorgeous outfit

Award-winning Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas was among the celebrities who represented Ghana at the first-ever Global Citizen Festival in Ghana.

The host extraordinaire has got her celebrity friends, fashion lovers, and designers drooling over her stunning wardrobe for the event.

Joselyn wore two gorgeous outfits for the event, a black leather dress and a short daring gold outfit styled with a blonde hairstyle and flawless makeup.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh