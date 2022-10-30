Ghanaian musician, Mona Moutrage popularly known as Hajia 4reall was the best-dressed celebrity at the GMA UK 2022

The stylish female influencer stepped out in an extremely stunning gown flaunting her cleavage and skin

The hardworking female musician won her award at the Ghana Music Awards UK 2022 which was held over the weekend

Ghanaian musician, Hajia 4reall stormed the red carpet at Ghana Music Awards UK 2022 in a gorgeous outfit over the weekend.

The style icon wore a corseted gown that defined her voluptuous curves while flaunting her flawless body in the see-through lace. The thigh-high gown was paired with matching long-hand gloves with jewels.

Ghanaian musician, Hajia 4reall slays in these photos @hajia4reall

Source: Instagram

Hajia 4reall's real name is Mona Moutrage styled her looks with a shimmering lovely purse that matches her earrings. The award-winning musician wore beautiful clear glass high heels with unique embellishments on them.

The female star won Best Music Video of the night with her song Bad Gyal. She strutted elegantly to the stage in an all-black ensemble showing off her mid-riff.

The long sleeve top and tight pants were styled with black leather boots. She switched her hairstyle from silky straight to a long curly hairstyle to match her looks.

Many Ghanaian have congratulated the energetic performer and stylish celebrity.

Some fashion enthusiasts have linked Hajia 4reall's look to one of Cardi B's recent photos in which she wore a glittering corset bodysuit with magnificent jewels. She looked breathtaking in her gorgeous hairstyle and flawless makeup for the photoshoot.

Source: YEN.com.gh