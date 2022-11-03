Mildred Ashong, Ghanaian singer, rapper, and songwriter known as Eazzy, has shared a beautiful photo of herself in an edgy and classy outfit

The Wenzege hitmaker's last post on Instagram was on February 3, 2022, wearing the same lustrous hairstyle and sunglasses

The 36-year-old has released two studio albums with many collaborations, including Richie, Stonebwoy, and Shatta Wale

Ghanaian musician Eazzy has caused a stir on social media with her stunning photos since her last post on February 3, 2022.

The gorgeous musician noted for wearing extremely long hair gave her fans something to talk about with this curly and extremely beautiful hairstyle.

Eazzy wore a short sleeve crop top with a low-cut neckline, flaunting her smooth skin and cleavage. She styled her looks with long romper trousers and white trendy sneakers.

The award-winning musician and former Big Brother housemate is a talented female musician who released hit after hit in the male-dominated industry.

Ghanaian musician and rapper, Eazzy looks gorgeous in these photos @eazzyfirstlady source@Instagram

In another post, Mildred Ashong, a Ghanaian singer, rapper, and songwriter popularly known as Eazzy looked radiant in a long sleeve lace dress.

She glowed after her flawless makeup and shiny lipstick application. Eazzy repeated her lustrous hairstyle for this wedding guest dress inspiration.

Many of her followers and celebrities have commented on her post;

Despite's son flaunts extravagant lifestyle on social media

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the young son of business mogul Saahene Osei who has an expensive fashion sense for designer clothes, sneakers, and sunglasses.

Just like his millionaire father, Dr Osei Kwame and brother, Kennedy Osei, Saahene Osei is leading a celebrity lifestyle as he drives expensive cars in town.

The Tema International School alumnus posted numerous images of himself wearing fancy clothing and sneakers.

Saahene Osei is acquaintances with several famous people, including Abraham Attah of Beast of No Nations, a multi-award-winning Ghanaian actor.

