Ghanaian actress Benedicta Gafah has joined the list of celebrities with expensive luxury bags in their closet

Popularly known for starring in Kumawood movies, Benedicta Gafah models for top fashion brands and designers

The 30-year-old screen goddess is also a television presenter with Media General, hosting one of its top shows

Ghanaian actress and style influencer Benedicta Gafah has switched her personal style from thigh-high dresses to two-piece ensembles.

The Kumawood actress looked absolutely stunning in the pink silky long-sleeve shirt with black tassels at the wrist.

Benedicta Gafah flaunted her curves in the high-waist pink trousers while strutting confidently in her black high heels. She wore a lustrous bouncy short hairstyle, black sunglasses, and mild makeup to blend with her smooth skin.

Ghanaian actress, Benedicta Gafah looks gorgeous in this collage. @empress_dictabee Source@Instagram

Source: Instagram

The style influencer completed her looks with elegant jewelry while holding her twenty-eight thousand eight hundred and fifteen Ghana cedis Balenciaga handbag.

Some social media users have commented on her posts.

iammzgee

You look good as usual

derry_onpoint

Allah bosssuuuuu

alexander.salimu

Looking beautiful❤️

emefajusmine

Shots on Shots..... cute ☺ ❤️❤️❤️❤️

bdzidotor

Too much love from here

amevor.kwabena.9

Beautiful Babe

abekahtalitu

Swagger Queen ❤️❤️❤️❤️

perpetualgold2022

Please can't we be friends . U are my role model and I have been tagging u a lot .much love ❤️

In another post, the 30-year-old star gave us another radiant look with her two-piece outfit. She wore a colorful long-sleeve top with figure-hugging trousers, repeating her hairstyle, high heels, and an expensive luxury bag.

Benedicta Gafah was among the selected Ghanaian celebrities who were signed as ambassadors for Nam1's Menzgold company.

