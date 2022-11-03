Global site navigation

Former Menzgold Ambassador: Benedicta Gafah Slays With Gh₵ 28K Balenciaga Bag
Former Menzgold Ambassador: Benedicta Gafah Slays With Gh₵ 28K Balenciaga Bag

by  Portia Arthur
  • Ghanaian actress Benedicta Gafah has joined the list of celebrities with expensive luxury bags in their closet
  • Popularly known for starring in Kumawood movies, Benedicta Gafah models for top fashion brands and designers
  • The 30-year-old screen goddess is also a television presenter with Media General, hosting one of its top shows

Ghanaian actress and style influencer Benedicta Gafah has switched her personal style from thigh-high dresses to two-piece ensembles.

The Kumawood actress looked absolutely stunning in the pink silky long-sleeve shirt with black tassels at the wrist.

Benedicta Gafah flaunted her curves in the high-waist pink trousers while strutting confidently in her black high heels. She wore a lustrous bouncy short hairstyle, black sunglasses, and mild makeup to blend with her smooth skin.

Ghanaian actress, Benedicta Gafah looks gorgeous in this collage. @empress_dictabee Source@Instagram
The style influencer completed her looks with elegant jewelry while holding her twenty-eight thousand eight hundred and fifteen Ghana cedis Balenciaga handbag.

Some social media users have commented on her posts.

iammzgee

You look good as usual

derry_onpoint

Allah bosssuuuuu

alexander.salimu

Looking beautiful❤️

emefajusmine

Shots on Shots..... cute ☺ ❤️❤️❤️❤️

bdzidotor

Too much love from here

amevor.kwabena.9

Beautiful Babe

abekahtalitu

Swagger Queen ❤️❤️❤️❤️

perpetualgold2022

Please can't we be friends . U are my role model and I have been tagging u a lot .much love ❤️

In another post, the 30-year-old star gave us another radiant look with her two-piece outfit. She wore a colorful long-sleeve top with figure-hugging trousers, repeating her hairstyle, high heels, and an expensive luxury bag.

Benedicta Gafah was among the selected Ghanaian celebrities who were signed as ambassadors for Nam1's Menzgold company.

