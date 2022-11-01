Saahene Osei, the son of a wealthy business tycoon, Dr. Osei Kwame Despite is living the celebrity lifestyle

The high school graduate of Tema International School has shared different photos of himself in designer clothes and sneakers

Saahene Osei has a lot of celebrity friends including award-winning Ghanaian actor, Abraham Attah of Beast of No Nations

Life is simple enough if your parents are really wealthy, but it's even better if you also have handsome good looks.

Saahene Osei is one of the sons of Ghanaian millionaire and businessman, Dr. Osei Despite fits that description.

And while some of these young celebrity heirs have made money off of their family names, Saahene Osei who just graduated from high school continues to inspire his Instagram followers with his fashion sense.

Saahene Osei, the young son of millionaire, Dr. Osei Kwame Despite looked dapper in this collage.

Source: Instagram

YEN.com.gh shares five photos of Saahene Osei in dapper fashionable outfits.

Young style influencer, Saahene Osei looked dapper in this well-tailored suit. He wore a designer white shirt paired with quality brown shoes and black socks. He posed beside a piano while flaunting his customized ring.

The high school graduate looked dapper in a colorful striped shirt and matching white trousers. This striking resemblance between his millionaire father, Dr. Osei Kwame Despite, and his son is very admirable. Saahene Osei is a fan of jewels as seen in most of his photos.

Saahene Osei comes from a wealthy family with a high fashion sense judging from his brother, Kennedy, and Tracy's luxurious wedding. The young model has an impressive collection of sneakers and designer watches to complete his looks.

The handsome style influencer is following the opulent lifestyle of his father who is a business tycoon and brother, Kennedy Osei as he looks stylish in this photo. He rocks an oversized white long-sleeve shirt with matching trousers. He repeats his favorite blue sunglasses and different color of trendy men's sandals.

The high school graduate poses with one of the family's expensive car collections. There was a display of wealth and power at his big brother's wedding so social media users are not surprised when the young style icon drives around in town in such a vehicle.

Saahene Osei looked casual and sporty in the pink-themed outfit with matching sunglasses for the camera.

Source: YEN.com.gh