An elegant Ghanaian bride Angela has set the standard for December and 2023 brides with her exquisite wedding gown

Angela exuded pure radiance, class, and beauty as she walked down the aisle in the expensive white gown

The most-talked-about gown was designed by one of the best fashion designers Pistis GH who has a long list of celebrity clients

A beautiful Ghana bride Angela is one of the most elegant brides we have seen in this month of November. She has the perfect silhouette of an international supermodel and a hundred per cent face game.

The dazzling bride wore a breathtaking gown by Ghanaian fashion designer Pistis Gh known for her crafting unique and effortlessly chic ensembles for women of class.

The sleeveless white gown has so many distinctive features that can stand the test of time. The corseted gown was beaded with uniquely different sizes to create a beautiful pattern.

The beads were used to create a cup for the bust and a layout for the zip. There is a detached two-inch sleeve that joins the neatly crafted ruffles.

The form-fitting gown also has a floor-sweeping wrap joined to create a unique design. She wore simple stud earrings to match her expensive bracelets.

Award-winning makeup artist Bellezza did the perfectly blended makeup that matched perfectly with her gorgeous hairstyle.

Some social media users have commented on the video shared by Pistis Gh.

aisha_ayensu

Gorgeous ❤️❤️❤️❤️

dee_ted

Someone is definitely sending this video to her seamstress and saying she will pay Gh200 and has a Gh20 a yard lace to use .

adjoa_teddy

All i can say is wowwwwww

maamesfr

This is gorgeous Somaya!! As always mehhnnn❤️❤️❤️

damie_akintola

The best gown I have seen this year!

mz_elfy

Wow!! That illusion fabric is on a different level

myallswell

Breathtaking,Beautiful,Exquisite ..wow

___iamawuraama

This is SIIIIIIMMMMMMPPPPPPPLLLLLLLEEEEEEE❤️❤️❤️❤️

kafs_clodin

Team PISTIS we are at it again another masterpiece and it’s dripping hot

agyemangama

Your works r always classy

naadaniels1

This is the real definition of perfection ❤️

jayclaudbeauty

Finesse

The couple looked adorable in white for the pre-wedding photoshoot

Mr. and Mrs. Owusu gave us powerful couple style goals as they wore white tops paired for this shoot.

Angela paired her sleeveless corset top with a stylish pencil shirt and her heartthrob wore a blue slim fit trousers to complete his look.

