A beautiful lady has set the internet ablaze with her dance moves which she did on a pair of black roller skates while wearing a star-studded dress

Being a plus-size woman, many were amazed with how she danced effortlessly wearing her roller skates

The viral video has sparked massive reactions on social media amassing over 480,000 views on Instagram

A stunning lady called, Kim T. Craig, has turned heads with her skating prowess which she demonstrated at an event that was dubbed Legends Gala 2022, in the United States of America.

Beautiful Plus-size lady skater. Photo Source: @roll_moduls

Source: Instagram

Kim was spotted wearing a star-studded dress that had a high cut at the front side of the dress. She wore a lovely headpiece to spice up her entire look.

Wearing a black roller skate, she danced with so much grace and energy as she flaunted her skating skills on the dancefloor.

The video has generated conversations on social media as many watched in awe of how she was able to skate with so much ease. The video has also amassed over 480,000 views on Instagram.

Video of plus-size lady skating in lovely outfit sparks reactions from Netizens

ladyvoni7:

She made me proud! and didn't have to twerk! Love it! ❤️❤️❤️

_paris.gray:

& SHE MADE THAT DRESS! ❤️❤️

thefairybrandmother:

I absolutely LOVEEEEEEEEEEEE everything about this

keikosenae78:

I’d be terrified of my dress getting caught in the wheels!

meccamotivation:

The fact she skate better than the skimpy naked girls on skates ☺Much respect to this gorgeous queen

lee.b23:

I am loving that dress that she made yo i see that she is killing does skates i see you go sassy ❤️

fashionablyprivileged:

She wearing that dress! ‍♂️

sandramunoz9599:

Beautiful video my beautiful queen

fearofnevertrying:

She looks amazing and doing the real thing on skate.

Source: YEN.com.gh