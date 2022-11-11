Empress Gifty Spotted In 'Chanel' Tracksuit As She Arrives In Dubai
- Ghanaian gospel musician, Empress Gifty has one of the most enviable fashion wardrobes among her colleagues
- The wife of a politician with soul touching voice is projecting her fashion sense alongside her music career
- Empress Gifty invests in quality and expensive designer brands to show off her wealth on social media
Ghanaian gospel musician, Empress Gifty has arrived in Dubai ahead of the Hallelujah Concert in a tracksuit with Chanel boutiques boldly written on it.
The style influencer flaunted her curves in the red-knitted two-piece while posing at the Kotoka International Airport with some Ghanaian bloggers.
The politician's wife wore a long and straight silky center-parted hairstyle that must cost a fortune. She wore mild makeup with red bold lipstick and well-defined eyebrows.
Empress Gifty styled her looks with expensive Adidas Yeezy footwear and a black side bag that costs nine hundred and five cedis according to the seller tagged by the artiste.
The stylist gospel musician wore expensively heavy bracelets and earrings to complete her look.
Some social media users have commented on her posts
nations_blogger
Pressure
scy.llah
You look good Ma❤️
sargeantmilly1
Noko Beautiful
ahendzia
noko pressure ❤️
gaiseyeliz900
Noko Movements
_amaherself
The pressure is getting worser
williamsonbosomah
I pray for you that you go back to calvary where you will be made whole again you have missed the right trap of christianity
_rimagreece
I am always happy for you. May God continue to lift you above your expectation.
2bs_wear
I just love you . your fashion sense, sincerity, your songs, gyai. Just continue doing you
Afia Schwarzenegger dazzles in green dress and star-studded heels at Piesie Esther's concert, video drops
shapes_in_sizezgh
I dey feel the level you dey set rough....oseeeeeyyyyyy Empress! Noko uppercut!
sistaginna
It’s the Adidas Yeezy for me
kudos_gh
No ko tantalizing
mandybulbul6
U look beautiful mama
iamafiaadutwumwaa
Aunty Gifty, I like your bag...its nice
Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah confidently shows off her bare face on social media
Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah who has seen her fresh makeup-free face on social media.
This is the first time the A-lister has shown her nine million followers her daily beauty routine.
Jackie Appiah is one of the top actresses in Ghana with an unquestionable fashion sense for designer bags and shoes.
