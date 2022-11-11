Ghanaian gospel musician, Empress Gifty has one of the most enviable fashion wardrobes among her colleagues

The wife of a politician with soul touching voice is projecting her fashion sense alongside her music career

Empress Gifty invests in quality and expensive designer brands to show off her wealth on social media

Ghanaian gospel musician, Empress Gifty has arrived in Dubai ahead of the Hallelujah Concert in a tracksuit with Chanel boutiques boldly written on it.

The style influencer flaunted her curves in the red-knitted two-piece while posing at the Kotoka International Airport with some Ghanaian bloggers.

The politician's wife wore a long and straight silky center-parted hairstyle that must cost a fortune. She wore mild makeup with red bold lipstick and well-defined eyebrows.

Gospel musician Empress Gifty looks stunning in a red tracksuit as she poses with a fan. Source@empress_gifty

Source: Instagram

Empress Gifty styled her looks with expensive Adidas Yeezy footwear and a black side bag that costs nine hundred and five cedis according to the seller tagged by the artiste.

The stylist gospel musician wore expensively heavy bracelets and earrings to complete her look.

Some social media users have commented on her posts

nations_blogger

Pressure

scy.llah

You look good Ma❤️

sargeantmilly1

Noko Beautiful

ahendzia

noko pressure ❤️

gaiseyeliz900

Noko Movements

_amaherself

The pressure is getting worser

williamsonbosomah

I pray for you that you go back to calvary where you will be made whole again you have missed the right trap of christianity

_rimagreece

I am always happy for you. May God continue to lift you above your expectation.

2bs_wear

I just love you . your fashion sense, sincerity, your songs, gyai. Just continue doing you

shapes_in_sizezgh

I dey feel the level you dey set rough....oseeeeeyyyyyy Empress! Noko uppercut!

sistaginna

It’s the Adidas Yeezy for me

kudos_gh

No ko tantalizing

mandybulbul6

U look beautiful mama

iamafiaadutwumwaa

Aunty Gifty, I like your bag...its nice

Source: YEN.com.gh