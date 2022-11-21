Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas has left social media stunned with her latest fashionable photos

The forty-two-year-old screen diva is rocking a form-fitting designer jumpsuit in her new Instagram post

Joselyn Dumas is one of the top Ghanaian actresses who invests in expensive designer bags and clothes

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas and style influencer Joselyn Dumas know how to party in grand style.

The award-winning actress is on one of her luxurious vacations outside Ghana in an extremely sassy designer jumpsuit.

Joselyn dressed down stylishly, serving us awesome vacation wardrobe goals. The style influencer didn't disappoint with her long, center-parted, lustrous hairstyle. She wore subtle makeup with glossy lips and well-defined eyebrows.

Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas dazzles in floor-length dresses. source@joselyn_dumas

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The v-shaped low neckline ensemble was paired with black scandals as she danced beautifully in the Instagram video.

The multiple award-winning television star styled her look with one of her expensive bag collections, a Yves Saint Laurent black side bag.

Some social media users have commented on the post.

vicamichaels:

Happiness looks good on you

lyanda02:

The beautiful Joselyn❤️ much love from Uganda...Give us more movies please!

s_cent01:

This creature isn't a mistake... Take that to the bank!!❤️

manlikeczarafrica:

Mama you so fly!

inst_ally:

My love ❤️ miss u on my screen

abou_hamrad:

She be the definition of beauty ❤️

lyanda02:

The beautiful Joselyn❤️ much love from Uganda...Give us more movies please!

nicoleringelberg

You know I belong right by you

missie.bee:

Everywhere Fanta, no Coke and Fanta mixture

olaolami_ola:

Madam kaineto. Always looking radiant

capricon147:

Aesthetically pleasing

Joselyn Dumas shows cleavage in vacation photos

The top female celebrity Joselyn Dumas looked radiant in a floor-length dress while enjoying her vacation in Spain. The style icon rocked her natural hairstyle to complete her looks.

Joselyn Dumas glows in black and gold gowns to host Global Citizen Festival in Ghana

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote an article about Ghanaian actress, Joselyn Dumas who turned heads in her magnificent gown as red carpet host of the first-ever Global Citizen Festival in Ghana.

The forty-two-year-old style influencer stepped up her fashion game as she employed a team of talented stylists to pull off this look.

Joselyn Dumas has starred in many movies directed by Shirley Frimpong Manso for Sparrow productions.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh