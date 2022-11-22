The all-time leading goalscorer of the Ghana national team with 51 goals Asamoah Gyan is a year older today, November 22, 2022

The UEFA licensed B coach has made a name for himself as one of the most fashionable footballers in Ghana

The business mogul launched his book LeGyanDary: The Autobiography of Asamoah Gyan in April 2022

Africa's top scorer at the Fifa World Cup, Asamoah Gyan has won our hearts for his remarkable football success as well as for his flawless sense of style.

You don't have to be a fan of football to know who Asamoah Gyan is. After retiring from international football, he set out to discover his passion for fashion, which helped him secure a good job in the field. He enrolled in a six-month program and graduated with his UEFA license B coaching certificate.

Asamoah Gyan and Cheddar rocked colorful kaftans in this picture. Source: @asamoah_gyan3

Source: Instagram

YEN.com.gh shares five beautiful photos of Asamoah Gyan in fashionable clothes while posing with top dignitaries.

1. Asamoah Gyan and President Akufo-Addo in suits

The President of Ghana and other dignitaries gathered to support the former captain of the Black Stars as he launched his book.

Asamoah Gyan looked dashing in a blue designer suit with matching trousers. He wore a white shirt and black bow tie to complete his look.

2. Former Black Stars Players Asamoah Gyan and Stephen Appiah in classy looks

Ghanaian football legend Asamoah Gyan met up with Stephen Appiah at his home. Both men looked classy in their casual looks. Asamoah Gyan wore an-all white kaftan left unbuttoned.

Former Captain of the Black Stars Stephen Appiah wore a blue shirt with sleeves folded to his elbow. He completed his looks with blue striped trousers.

3. Asamoah Gyan visits Otumfour Osei Tutu II in an African print shirt

Asamoah Gyan popularly called Baby Jet was pictured looking ethereal in an African print outfit as he paid homage to Asantehene Otumfour Osei Tutu II at Manhyia Palace.

The Asante King looked regal in a white kente look with matching native scandals.

4. Asamoah Gyan met Kurt Okraku in a classy white shirt

The President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku, and Asamoah Gyan posed for an iconic photo in his office.

Asamoah Gyan looked simple and classy in a white shirt and matching blue trousers as he smiled at the camera. Mr. Okraku as usual wore a fashionable suit with white shirt and quality shoes for the photo session.

5. Asamoah Gyan visits Archbishop Duncan Williams

The football star and entrepreneur met with the presiding archbishop and general overseer of the Action Chapel International ministry. Baby Jet rocked a sleeveless black outfit while his excellency the Archbishop wore a colourful kaftan and black trousers.

