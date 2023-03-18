The presiding archbishop and general overseer of the Action Chapel International ministry, Nicholas Duncan-Williams, is among the cast of Christian lifestyle movie, A Taste of Sin

Famous Ghanaian actors, including Jackie Appiah, Majid Michel, Roselyn Ngissah and others, were featured in the movie

Archbishop Duncan-Williams and the other cast members of a Taste of Sin posed for a photo during the press launch of the movie held in Accra on March 17, 2023

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams of the Action Chapel International Ministry has been featured alongside top actors Jackie Appiah and Majid Michel in a Christian movie, A Taste of Sin.

The Archbishop looked classy as always on the red carpet at the press launch of the movie.

Ghanaian celebrities, including Jackie Appiah, Majid Michel and other cast members of the new much-talked-about movie, looked splendid in their ensembles as they spoke about the faith-based film at the star-studded event.

Archbishop Duncan Williams poses with Ghanaian actors.

Source: Instagram

Ghanaian actor Majid Michel looks dapper in a two-piece outfit

Award-winning Ghanaian actor Majid Michel looked classy in a stylish shirt designed with one pocket, paired with matching trousers.

Majid Michel completed his look with black sunglasses and brown leather shoes for the red carpet photos.

Jackie Appiah glows in a yellow dress and charming hairstyle

Ghanaian top actress Jackie Appiah looked fabulous in a flared skirt and black frontal hairstyle. She styled her look with a Chanel bag and expensive gold high heels and smiled beautifully for the video shoot.

Archbishop Duncan Williams looks classy in white outfit

Archbishop Duncan-Williams looked elegant in a white ensemble designed with gold chains.

Ghanaian actress Roselyn Ngissah looks regal in a floral print dress

Exceptional Ghanaian actress Roselyn Ngissah looked elegant in a tassel dress and sleek hairstyle for the event.

Movie director Samira Yabuku looks stunning in a pink suit

The talented female movie director Samira Yabuku turned heads in a pink outfit and pink headscarf as she talked about the movie.

Watch the official trailer of the movie below:

