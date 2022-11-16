The winner of Miss Malaika 2022 Zakiya Ahmed has lost her father after winning the car, cash, and crown

The sad news was confirmed by organizers of the Miss Malaika beauty pageant in an Instagram post

The sad incident occurred on Sunday, November 13, 2022, after she was crowned as the first hijab queen in twenty years

The organizers of the Miss Malaika beauty pageant have confirmed the passing of Zakiya Ahmed's dad the morning after she emerged as a winner on November 12, 2022.

The gorgeous nineteen-year-old is the first Muslim in the history of the pageant to be crowned a queen after twenty years.

Miss Malaika 2022 dazzles in beautiful dresses. Source@missmalaika

Source: Instagram

Zakiya Ahmed, the first hijab queen, won the emerald with Rebecca Abraham coming in second and Eunice Offei as the first runner-up.

The new beauty queens looked breathtaking in stunning African print gowns designed by some of the top fashion designers in Ghana now.

The announcement was made via an Instagram post captioned:

We’re crushing on our newly crowned Queen today!!! Congratulations again Queen @zakiyaahmed__ We stand with you in a difficult time like this, celebrating a big win and mourning the loss of your dad the morning after your crowning is not an easy one. We pray Allah comforts you and your family. We are here to hold your hands through it all. Sending you love and warmth

Some social media users have commented on the post

