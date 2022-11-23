Ghanaian actor Aaron Adatsi's baby mama Eyram is one of the rising style influencers on Instagram

Eyram has modeled for top fashion designers and brands as she flaunts her curvy figure in skin-tight dresses

The mother-of-one has an impressive collection of expensive bags from top brands such as Balenciaga, Gucci, and others

Ghanaian Instagram influencer, Eyram is our style influencer for today. The curvy fashion model has a handsome son with the popular Ghanaian actor, Aaron Adatsi.

Eyram is one of the fashion models with huge followers on Instagram due to her timely updates and unique style.

She has modeled for some top fashion brands while marketing for different products including beverages and skincare products.

Aaron Adatsi and his gorgeous baby mama Eyram are giving us impeccable fashion goals. Source: @_its_eyramgh

Source: Instagram

Eyram has created a name for herself as a go-to style influencer for trendy style inspiration and elegant hairstyles while flaunting her designer bags.

1. Happy couple in matching outfits

The adorable young couple looked stunning together in green-themed outfits. The beautiful model wore a two-piece outfit flaunting her midriff as she posed with an over thirty-nine thousand Balenciaga bag.

2. Eyram looks regal in an African print skirt

Eyram always loves to add a touch of green color to her looks. She looked effortlessly chic in a black sleeveless top paired with an African print skirt.

The short skirt was designed with a long green lace flaunting her curves. She was pictured wearing a black hat while holding her designer bag.

3. Eyram looks very classy in a sporty outfit

Eyram knows how to dress for attention. She was pictured in a cotton two-piece ensemble at a saloon for her enviable pedicure and manicure. The style influencer completed her looks with an expensive Fendi side bag as the manicurist snapped the photos.

4. Eyram slays in a thigh-high dress

The curvy fashion influencer dazzled in a floor-sweeping gown. She flaunted her smooth legs in the thigh-high dress. Eyram completed her looks with a curly ponytail and subtle makeup.

The young lives in a beautiful mansion as she walks barefoot in the video below.

